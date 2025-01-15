“We would tear it up”: Drag Race icon Kylie Sonique Love on All Winners 2

Kylie Sonique Love has revealed whether she would like to return to Drag Race for All Winners 2.

In an interview with GAY TIMES at DragCon UK (10 January), the beloved queen said she’s “one thousand per cent” interested in sashaying back into the werkroom to compete against former champions.

“Any excuse for me to put on a wig and some eyelashes and get in front of a camera, I’m in!” said Kylie, before naming Bob the Drag Queen and Trixie Mattel as the winners she would “love to see come back”.

Although Kylie opined that “we need another year or so” for All Winners 2, as “there are a lot of girls that need a second chance” on a regular All Stars, she revealed that she would “love” to lip-sync against season 15 winner, fellow trans icon and quarantine roommate Sasha Colby.

“That’s everyone’s wet dream, and we’re ready to do it,” she shared. “It has to happen. Everyone wants it to happen. It’s already been put out into the universe. It’s only a matter of time.”

If – or rather when – aforementioned lip-sync comes to fruition, Kylie joked that it won’t channel “Mortal Kombat” like her iconic showdown against Morgan McMichaels, where she flexed her gymnastics skills with various flips, splits and tricks. Rather, it would “be a performance that people would just enjoy, know what I mean? It would be a collaboration, honey. We would tear it up.”

“Just put [Sasha and I] on the stage. Give us our own special. It’ll be called Transmission,” she continued. “Just bring a whole bunch of trans girls in there and we’ll have us a good time.”

Kylie memorably made her franchise debut in season two (2010), where she sashayed away in ninth place. In the reunion, she made herstory as the first contestant to come out as trans.

Following an appearance in the Holi-Slay Spectacular (2018), Kylie made a triumphant return for the sixth season of All Stars (2021), conquering over Ginger Minj, Ra’Jah O’Hara and Eureka for a spot in the Drag Race Hall of Fame. With her win, she once again made herstory as the American franchise’s first-ever trans winner.

The first season of Drag Race featuring former winners, All Stars 7, aired in 2022 to universal critical acclaim and has since been ranked as one of the greatest seasons of all time. It saw the return of Raja, Jinkx Monsoon, Monét X Change, Trinity the Tuck, Yvie Oddly, The Vivienne, Jaida Essence Hall and Shea Couleé, with Jinkx crowned the “Queen of All Queens”.

In the years since, fans have continuously theorised as to which former champions are likely to return. As a result of their recent guest appearances on season 16 and 17, respectively, Chad Michaels and Lawrence Chaney are expected to appear, while Sasha Colby has stated on various occasions that she would “love” to make a comeback.

Following her UK season six win last year, Kyran Thrax told GAY TIMES that she wouldn’t have a “single hesitation” about All Winners 2.

“I’d love to compete with Lawrence, Sasha [Velour], Bob the Drag Queen,” she explained. “Oh my god, Bob and Alaska. That is actually a potential thing that could happen in the pipeline. It’s so surreal to me.

“You know what? All Winners 2, every single winner, let’s go! Let’s just do a huge season, every single winner, and just battle it out.”

Stay tuned for our inevitable “dream cast” article for All Winners 2…

Season 17 of RuPaul’s Drag Race exclusively drops weekly in the UK on the streamer of all things drag, WOW Presents Plus. Subscribe now at https://uk.wowpresentsplus.com/