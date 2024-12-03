Drag Race UK champion Kyran Thrax on All Winners 2: “Let’s go!”

Although she’s just been crowned the UK’s Next Drag Superstar and has her claws full as 1) the world’s supreme Hugh Grant impersonator and 2) Suzy’s ma(w)ma, Kyran Thrax is already vying for “world domination, baby!”: “I’m not just going to make an impact on the winners’ circle. I’m going to make an impact on the world. My ambitions are sky-high and I’m going to meet them.”

On Thursday (28 November), the bin bag bloodsucking diva (sums her up, no?) conquered the sixth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK after defeating her bestie La Voix in a lip-sync smackdown to Queen’s ‘Don’t Stop Me Now’. With three wins, zero bottoms and a plethora of iconic moments, from Hugh Grunt to her vampy girl-group verse and “even the bacon’s confused!”, Kyran’s induction into the UK Hall of Fame was celebrated as a fitting end to one of the most acclaimed seasons in Drag Race herstory.

Read ahead for Kyran’s post-win chat with GAY TIMES, where she reflects on her triumphant stint on Drag Race UK season six, her connection with La Voix and whether she’s interested in competing on All Winners 2. Spoiler alert: it’s a massive yas, and she even reveals the one legendary champion that would leave her “sweating”.

Kyran! How are you babe?

Oh my god, I mean, how do you think I am?! I am reeling, absolutely reeling. I’m on top of the world. My brain is just mush.

You look absolutely stunning, as always, and I’m glad Suzy’s made an appearance.

Oh yeah, Suzy’s taking care of the sceptre back here. Love you, Suzy. We did it!

How are you feeling after last night? Have you had much sleep?

I’ve had an adequate amount of sleep – an adequate amount. Listen, I could’ve had thirty seconds of sleep. The adrenaline right now? I feel like I could punch through a brick wall. My adrenaline is wild. I mean, the word is “grateful”. I’m just so grateful. This is beyond my wildest dreams and I feel honoured. I’m going to make everyone so proud.

You already have, Kyran. You’ve slaughtered this season. Take me back to what was going through your mind when you were waiting for RuPaul to reveal the result and then he announced you as the UK’s Next Drag Superstar?

Nothing can ever prepare you for that moment. Literally, nothing in your entire life can prepare you for that. Me and La Voix sat there side by side, holding each other. I love that queen so much. I love her with all my being and all of my heart. It was just so, so close. The lip-sync finished and I went, ‘Oh my god, I’ve got it, I’ve won’. And then I went, ‘No, wait, La Voix’s won,’ and ‘No, it’s me.’ I just went back-and-forth through the 40,000 stages of grief and celebration in a space of 0.5 seconds. It’s just unbelievable. I thought they were going to do a Frankenstein edit and double crown us. I really did. Obviously, I’m not complaining, but she is one of the most incredible people in the world and she deserves it. She deserves every bit of her success. Every single person on this season deserves their flowers, they’re so incredible.

I also thought it was going to be a double crowning. With the UK franchise, there’s always a double crowning-worthy moment… I never really mind who wins?

I know. I think it’s just because UK drag is that good, baby. It’s always so down to the wir. It could be the toss of a bloody coin. The relationship I have [with La Voix], that is a prize in itself. Do you know what I mean?

You and La Voix come from entirely different generations and approaches to drag, yet this friendship works. It’s iconic. Why do you think you both gelled so well?

I feel we work together so well because of how different we are. First impressions, we walked in and saw each other and went, ‘Oh, we are not going to gel!’ She saw me in a bin bag and cockroaches and went, ‘What is this queen doing?’ By the end of the first episode, we just understood each other. Each episode it developed and developed and developed. We really understood each other creatively. We really understood each other as human beings, and I think we saw each other, and you could see that. And we just wanted to have fun and give each other the most fun experience possible.

Is a joint tour in the works? Is that something you’ve both thought about?

We’ve had the conversation about it. Yes… I’m not going to say too much! I don’t want to spoil anything. But, we’re in conversation.

How did your family react to the win? How did Ritchie react? How did Suzy react?

Suzy was screaming from the rooftops with Benjamin. They were having a wild time. They’re so excited for me. They’re so “chuffed” as Lill would say, “chuffed as a butty”. It’s just something that’s so impossible to process, especially in the moment. I think they were all just trying to make sure, firstly, that I was okay. I was basically having a mini panic attack. But, they’re so proud, they couldn’t be more proud. It was one of the most emotional experiences of my life. I called my mum in the cab afterwards and she was just sobbing down the phone. Actually, she called me the day before the finale like, ‘Can you just tell me if you won?’ and I was like, ‘Mum, I don’t know!’ She was like, ‘Yes you do.’ She’s so proud, and I’ve got so many special people in my life who have been cheering me on for so long, supporting me and helping me make this come true and a reality. I’m just so happy and so grateful that I could do this and make them proud.