Heartstopper creator shares exciting but bittersweet update on feature film finale

Attention Heartstopper fans! Alice Oseman has shared an exciting update about the upcoming film.

Back in June, Netflix confirmed that the final entry in the beloved series was officially in production.

“We’re back! Production has officially begun on the feature film finale of Heartstopper,” the caption revealed.

Since that fateful day, fans (including us) have been hungry for more updates on the highly anticipated project.

Fortunately, on 2 July, Oseman curbed our appetite when they shared a new filming update.

“We are over halfway through the shoot for the @heartstopper movie,” they wrote alongside a photo of them sitting in Charlie’s bedroom.

The post also included a photo of fellow producer Patrick Walters standing in Nick’s room.

Understandably, fans had bittersweet responses to Oseman’s exciting news, with many expressing sadness over the forthcoming end of the Heartstopper TV series.

“I’m trying sooo hard to be okay with the fact this is ending, but I’m a mess and I can’t even imagine how you and the rest of the cast and crew are feeling about it,” one person wrote.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “I can’t believe it’s almost over. My heart is both happy we get a proper ending but hurting because the end is near. Thank you so much for the beautiful gift of Heartstopper. It’s brought me so much joy and comfort and good friends. I’ll forever be grateful to you and the amazing cast.”

Oseman’s recent update comes a few months after they opened up about some of the goals they have for Heartstopper’s grand finale.

“On a basic level, of course, I want the movie to be a beautiful and emotional send-off for the Heartstopper story, celebrating what Heartstopper means to people, a chance to say goodbye to our beloved characters, and many hints of what’s to come in the character’s future lives,” the Loveless author explained.

“On a slightly deeper level, I think this movie will explore what makes love survive, or what elevates it, or deepens it. At 18, 17, Nick and Charlie are hurtling towards their adult lives. Many teenage relationships don’t survive that pivotal moment of change.”

The upcoming Heartstopper film was first confirmed in April, six months after the show’s critically acclaimed third season was released.

The official synopsis for the film reads: “Nick and Charlie are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them.

“Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?”

Filmmaker Wash Westmoreland, who’s best known for Still Alice and Colette, is set to direct the film.

Connor and Locke will also serve as executive producers alongside Oseman, Walters, Ian Canning, Emile Sherman, and Euros Lyn.

As for the cast of the Heartstopper film, all of the main players are expected to reprise their fan-favourite roles: William Gao as Tao, Corinna Brown as Tara, Kizzy Edgell as Darcy, Tobie Donovan as Isaac, Jenny Walser as Tori, Rhea Norwood as Imogen, Cormac Hyde-Corrin as Harry, Fisayo Akinade as Nathan, Chetna Pandya as Coach Singh, Bradley Riches as James and Bel Priestly as Naomi.

At the time of writing, a release date for the highly anticipated feature film has not been announced.

The first three seasons of Heartstopper are now available to stream on Netflix.