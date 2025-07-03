Ponyboi: Here’s why it was “natural” for Dylan O’Brien to join the LGBTQ+ drama

Dylan O’Brien has peeled back the curtain on why he was drawn to his new film Ponyboi.

On 27 June, queer moviegoers were finally treated to the LGBTQIA+ drama.

Written by and starring River Gallo, and based on their 2019 short of the same name, the film follows the title character, a young intersex sex worker and laundromat clerk who is “forced to confront his past” after a botched drug deal sends him on the run.

O’Brien (Teen Wolf) co-stars as Vinny, a drug-dealing sleaze having an affair with Ponyboi, unbeknownst to his pregnant girlfriend—and Ponyboi’s best friend—Angel, played by The Haunting of Bly Manor’s Victoria Pedretti.

Additional cast includes Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) as an alluring cowboy who helps Ponyboi “journey through New Jersey’s underbelly on a quest for freedom”, and Indya Moore (Pose) as Charlie.

In light of the film’s release, O’Brien discussed all things Ponyboi, including why he was interested in joining the movie during a recent interview with E! News.

“I guess it’s more about being hyper vigilant about the things that I do and, always hoping to do them with intention and always hoping to do them from a place of my heart and my gut like artistic instinct,” he explained.

“And who I want to like, uh you know, for a lack of better word, get in bed with, I guess in terms of this industry and find collaborators and artists that inspire me and that I want to hear more from, so that if I can be a part of championing their project or being a part of a new voice, being lent to this space in this industry then like f**k yeah, let’s go”

O’Brien also credited the “many people” in his life who identifiy as queer and trans as part of the reason he gravitated towards the critically acclaimed film.

“It’s always been something natural to me to support people that I love and that I want to see – especially in this industry – telling stories, especially now,” he told the news outlet.

In addition to discussing his initial interest in Ponyboi, the Love and Monsters star reflected on the movie’s powerful message and why it’s needed now more than ever.

“In many ways, I’m so thankful that it’s coming out in this moment with what this country is experiencing, in particular. It couldn’t be more of a meaningful moment for this movie to be coming out now,” he explained.

“To see a film like this representing the trans community with a lead intersex character [like] we’ve never seen before – so in your face – it’s f**king wild and messy and it’s a wild ride. It’s such a f**k you right now and the exact one that we need.”

Ponyboi isn’t the only 2025 LGBTQIA+ project O’Brien is involved in. On 5 September, his highly anticipated black comedy Twinless will hit theatres.

Written, directed and starring James Sweeney, the film follows two young men, Dennis and Roman, who meet at a support group for people who have lost their twin. As they bond over their shared circumstance, the pair form an unlikely and intense friendship.

Since its premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, Twinless has received rave reviews, currently boasting a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with praise directed at its comedic moments, emotional plot, and performances by Sweeney and O’Brien.

Despite not being widely released yet, the film has gained social media fame due to its gay sex scenes leaking on X/Twitter.

Ponyboi is now playing in theatres. Check out the full trailer below.