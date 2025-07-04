Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty to divorce after six years of marriage

Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty are calling it quits after six years of marriage.

In a joint statement to PEOPLE, representatives for the former couple said: “Gigi Gorgeous and Nats Getty confirm they have amicably decided to part ways and officially file for divorce. While they have decided to end their marriage, they remain friends and have the [utmost] love and respect for each other.”

According to documents obtained by E! News, Nats filed for divorce on 2 July, citing irreconcilable differences. 27 February was also listed as their date of separation.

A day after the news was announced, Gigi took to her Instagram to give further insight into how she is taking her split from Nats, describing it as an “ending [that] didn’t come overnight”

“After nine transformative years, my marriage has come to an end. A sentence I never thought I’d have to write. And even though this ending didn’t come overnight, the heartbreak still hits like a wave I never quite learned to brace for,” she wrote.

“Our journey has always been grounded in love, authenticity, and resilience. We held each other through things the world never saw, but who we were becoming could no longer fit inside the shape we had made together. This isn’t the end of my heart. I still believe in love. ‘The beauty of a moment isn’t in its duration, but in its existence.'”

Gigi and Nats, the heir to the Getty fortune, began dating in 2016 after meeting at Paris Fashion Week. They announced in March 2018 that they were engaged, with Getty popping the question at Château de Vaux-le-Vicomte.

“I wanted to personally share it with you guys here first on my channel that WE ARE ENGAGED!!!!! I can’t believe it, I am over the moon,” the trans activist wrote in a YouTube video titled: “The Proposal.”

A year later, the pair tied the knot in a larger-than-life wedding at the Rosewood Miramar Beach in Montecito, California.

During their marriage, Gigi and Nats – who came out as trans and non-binary in 2021 – were open books about their desire to start a family.