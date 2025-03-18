Unlike his co-star Sam Nivola, Patrick Schwarzenegger had a more visceral reaction to the gay incest plot on The White Lotus.

In the latest episode of the satirical HBO drama, Schwarzenegger and Nivola’s characters—brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratcliff—shared two kisses, the last of which was quite intimate, causing a mixture of shock delight among viewers.

It was a storyline that Gay Twitter had expected to see after the premiere episode, in which Saxon undressed and masturbated in front of Lochlan, whose eyes were fixated on his older brother’s naked body, subsequently earning them the title of the “incest brothers”.

Charlotte Le Bon, the actress who plays Chloe, the character encouraging the Ratliff brothers to serve incest, recently told Vulture: “Well obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier.”

However, she did reveal that Schwarzenegger found the scene “really difficult”: “For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’ You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

Le Bon added that Schwarzenegger’s “reaction in the episode is his genuine reaction. We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!’”

As for why Chloe pressured them to lock lips, she explained: “I think Chloe is deeply, deeply bored. There’s a void inside of her. She fills that void with partying, sex and chaos. This kiss between the two brothers for her is just pure entertainment, which is obviously really evil when you think about it.”

While Schwarzenegger’s reaction during filming wasn’t positive, he’s seemingly embraced his involvement in HBO’s latest incest plot.

Following the episode, X/Twitter user @awards_watch shared a photo of Saxon and Lochlan with the caption, “Call Me By Our Same Last Name,” a reference to 2017’s Call Me By Your Name, which the actor quote-tweeted with laughing emojis.

As we wait to see how Saxon and Lochlan’s incestuous relationship develops, and whether Lochlan is the one behind Saxon’s… erm… moment of relief in next week’s preview, check out the best reactions to their kiss here.