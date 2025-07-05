Drag Race All Stars 10: All 9 Snatch Game performances, ranked

Major spoilers ahead for the tenth episode of Drag Race All Stars 10.

For this week’s episode, the nine remaining contestants – Mistress Isabelle Brooks, Daya Betty, Bosco, Jorgeous, Cynthia Lee Fontaine, Irene the Alien, Lydia Butthole Kollins, Aja and Ginger Minj – flexed their best celebrity impersonations for the beloved Snatch Game challenge.

“To survive this week, you either live by the snatch or die by the snatch,” Ru revealed.

Michelle Visage added: “That’s right, it’s time for the Tournament of All Stars Snatch Game.”

Like seasons past, there was one goal in mind: to make RuPaul laugh – which many of the queens achieved during their hilarious performances.

Again, major spoilers ahead!

Ultimately, Mistress and Cynthia landed in the bottom, with the latter losing her place in the competition, while Ginger won the maxi-challenge.

Read ahead for our ranking of all nine performances, and click here for our recap of the episode’s juicy drama.

9: Cynthia Lee Fontaine

For her character, the talented queen chose to do the most iconic fictional vampire, Dracula. “This is going to be a very surprise for a lot of my Cucu fans, because they see me sweet and they see me nice and lovely, but they don’t know that I love vampires,” she explained in a confessional. While we commend Cynthia for her Botox joke and detailed Dracula makeup, the rest of her performance was plagued with too many jokes that, unfortunately, didn’t land.

8. Aja

When it comes to the Snatch Game, queens impersonating niche celebrities can either go extremely well or fail miserably. For Aja, her rendition of the late trans internet personality Cookie Tookie landed somewhere in the middle. While the season seven queen successfully channelled Cookie’s hilarious personality, it didn’t take long for her answers to feel one-note. However, Aja randomly saying, “Bitch, I love loofahs,” was one of my favourite moments of the challenge.

7. Mistress Isabelle Brooks

Like Aja, Mistress Isabelle Brooks chose to go with a niche celebrity that RuPaul was not familiar with, Natalie Nunn. As someone who watched all 17 seasons of Bad Girls Club and the various clips of Baddies, I was excited to see how Mistress would tackle the reality TV villain. First things first, the Texas-based queen absolutely devoured in the looks and personality department; her fake chin and makeup were incredible, and all of her answers felt very accurate to how the real Natalie Nunn would respond. However, when compared to the other queens, her animated answers sometimes felt more confrontational than funny, which prevented me from thoroughly enjoying her performance. I will say, her interactions with Jorgeous’s Pitbull were hilarious.

6. Daya Betty

For Snatch Game, Daya Betty chose to impersonate comedian and Glee icon Jane Lynch. While her impersonation wasn’t terrible, it wasn’t particularly memorable, unfortunately. However, Daya did have a couple of comedic moments that left me cackling like, when Ru asked what she looked for in a man and she replied “a vagina.” It was a simple exchange, but exactly how I had imagined Jane would answer.

5. Lydia Butthole Kollins

Fresh off her Drag Race season 17 Snatch Game performance as the late David Lynch, Lydia Butthole Kollins decided to take on another entertainment legend, Dead or Alive lead singer Pete Burns. Channelling his iconic Big Brother era, Lydia slayed Pete’s signature look, from the makeup to the wardrobe. She also did a good job of making Ru laugh. However, one thing that was missing from Lydia’s performance was a sense of chaos. Throughout his career, Pete was known for being unpredictable, unapologetic, and dramatic, especially during his time on Big Brother. While Lydia delivered clever and sometimes NSFW answers, they still felt reserved, free from that chaotic energy that Pete exuded.

4. Irene the Alien

Irene the Alien’s impersonation of Zsa Zsa Gabor, a Hungarian actress and socialite, was very fun. Throughout her performance, Irene brought to life the Moulin Rouge star’s sophisticated and cheeky personality, never breaking character or her terrible yet funny accent. While she could have gone a tad bit bigger with her impersonation, she delivered some solid comedic moments, making the most out of every second Ru gave her. Another aspect of her performance that I loved was her use of props. Irene throwing her faux fur and exclaiming, “Here, for the poor,” will never not be funny to me.

3. Bosco

Bosco’s impersonation of drag legend Kenny Kerr was the definition of “doing the most.” However, instead of it working against her, it went completely in her favour. From incorporating Kenny’s impersonations of Joan Rivers and Cher to delivering clever and shady answers to Ru, Bosco pulled out all the comedic stops throughout her performance, leaving me thoroughly engaged.

2. Jorgeous

For her third Snatch Game, Jorgeous tackled ‘Mr Worldwide’ himself, Pitbull, and it was EVERYTHING I could have wanted and more. While the season 14 queen channelled a more masculine persona, she still managed to insert tons of campy moments that left me in stitches. Her physical comedy was also great, especially when she discussed taking pictures of the “culo.” 10s across the board, no notes!

1. Ginger Minj

Despite Ginger’s All Stars 10 trajectory sparking discourse within the Drag Race fandom, no one can say she didn’t demolish the Snatch Game with her Reba impersonation. From start to finish, the All Stars 2 talent embodied the country music legend to a T, incorporating lyrics from ‘I’m a Survivor’ into her jokes and dealing out some light shade about the singer’s upper lip. She also did well volleying off the other queens, like Mistress and her impersonation of Natalie Nunn. Ginger checked off all the boxes and rightfully earned her third Snatch Game win.