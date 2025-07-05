Red, White & Royal Blue author shares exciting new update on movie sequel

Attention Red, White & Royal Blue fans! A massive new update for the highly anticipated sequel has arrived.

In a recent interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, Casey McQuiston, the author of the original book and co-screenwriter for the upcoming movie, was asked if they could share any details about the project.

While they didn’t reveal specific plot details, they did give a general overview of what fans can expect.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” McQuiston explained.

“With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together. So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.”

The Pairing author also revealed that they have been hard ar work on the script with Matthew López,, who directed the first film, adding: “And I’ve spoken to a lot of the cast about the sequel, and that they’re all so excited about it, and about hopefully moving forward with the next steps.”

The Red, White & Royal Blue film first captivated LGBTQIA+ fans in August 2023 following its premiere on Prime Video.

Starring Taylor Zakhar Perez as Alex Claremont-Diaz and Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, the movie follows the passionate enemies-to-lovers romance between the charismatic son of America’s first female president (Uma Thurman) and a dashing British prince.

The film also stars Clifton Collins Jr., Sarah Shahi, Rachel Hilson, Stephen Fry, Ellie Bamber, Thomas Flynn, Malcolm Atobrah, Akshay Khanna, Sharon D Clarke, Aneesh Sheth and Juan Castano.

Upon its release, the romantic comedy received universal acclaim for its faithfulness to the source material and the electric chemistry between Zakhar-Perez and Galitzine.

In addition to rave reviews, Red, White & Royal Blue received numerous award nominations, including a Primetime Emmy nod for Outstanding Television Movie.

In May, following months of fan outcry and speculation, Prime Video, López and McQuiston broke the internet when they announced that a sequel was on the way”

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel”, the American playwright exclaimed during a fan screening.

The Along For The Ride author added, “Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

In August 2024, López gave insight into their creative process during a panel discussion for Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees.

“When we were starting this process, I kept saying that we’ll have to succeed at this adaptation… if you feel the same way at the end, as you felt finishing the book,” he said.

“There’s no book to guide us, but what we have is Casey’s original thoughts and original ideas.”

In the same interview, Zakhar Perez expressed his excitement for the film and stepping back into the shoes of first son Alex Claremont Diaz.

“He just has an endless waterfall of optimism rushing over him at all times, and he has just nonstop positivity,” he gushed.

“So, I think I’m excited to bring that back to the screen. And I think [with the] state of the world right now, we could use a little bit more of that.”

While we continue to wait for the Red, White & Royal Blue 2, check out one of the first film’s most iconic scenes here or below.