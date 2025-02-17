Gay Twitter goes wild over this storyline in The White Lotus: “Messier and juicier than ever”

From potential gay incest to visible peen, the season three premiere of The White Lotus has left the LGBTQIA+ community absolutely “fed”.

On Sunday (16 February), the satirical HBO drama returned with another ensemble cast: Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Lalila Manobal, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

While it remains to be seen which characters are queer, or will engage in any queer hanky-panky ala season one’s revolutionary rim-job and season two’s salacious uncle-f**k, the seeds have *possibly* been planted for some rainbow action later on.

In the premiere, viewers are taken to The White Lotus’ Thai resort, where they’re introduced to the rather dysfunctional Ratliff family: matriarch Victoria (Posey), her husband Timothy (Isaacs) and their children Saxton (Schwarzenegger), Lochlan (Nivola) and Piper (Hook).

Saxon is your garden variety douche, a rich and privileged ‘jock’-type who tells his brother to desire “p***y, money, freedom and respect” above all else, and spews shite such as “brothers and sisters don’t sleep [in the same room] together after they have full grown… genitals”.

If Saxon’s storyline is heading in the direction fans predict, incest will be yet another addition to his already endless list of red flags. He describes his sister as “hot” and, when he and his brother wind down for bed, he asks Lochlan about his porn preferences and muses whether or not he can masturbate in his presence.

The situation gets stickier: Saxon ultimately crankw one out in their shared bathroom with the door open, his penis on full show and his brother watching in confusion. (He shuts the door eventually…)

Although it’s still to be determined on whether or not the brothers will become intimate with one another, it wouldn’t come as a shock with HBO’s track record on incest, from Cersei and Jamie Lannister on Game of Thrones to Dameon and Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon, as well as the aforementioned uncle-f**k.

The storyline spawned hundreds of hilarious, shocking and thirsty responses from Gay Twitter.

“What’s an HBO Sunday night without incest?” one fan wrote, while another said: “Sorry I want the White Lotus brothers to kiss.”

A third tweeted: “White Lotus season 3 starting with gay incest, bitter middle aged white women and British people oh I’m LIVING.”

Check out the best responses below.