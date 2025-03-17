The White Lotus finally went there with the “incest brothers”, and social media is gagging

The writers of The White Lotus made it clear they were “serious about this incest plot” in the latest dramatic and sex-filled episode.
In episode five, titled ‘Full-Moon Party’, several tense storylines continued to develop: Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook) informed her parents (Jason Isaacs and Parker Posey) that she intends to stay in Thailand to practice Buddhism; Gaitok (Tayme Thapthimthong) investigates the disappearance of his gun; and Belinda (Natasha Rothwell) grows increasingly anxious over Greg (Jon Gries).
Meanwhile, Jacyln (Michelle Monaghan), Laurie (Carrie Coon) and Kate (Leslie Bibb) party with Valentin (Arnas Fedaravicius) and his two Russian friends; Rick (Walton Goggins) reconnects with his complex friend Frank (Sam Rockwell); and the yacht-goers—Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood), Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Lochlan (Sam Nivola)—lose their inhibitions with the help of illegal substances.
Suspicions from viewers over whether Saxon and Lochlan—dubbed “the incest brothers”—would, in fact, display even more incestuous behaviour were confirmed in the final moments of the episode, when they shared not one, but two moments of intimacy.
Although the scene was lacking in dialogue, instead replaced by unsettling tribal music, the quartet was clearly playing a game in which they all shared a kiss: first between Chloe and Chelsea, then Chloe and Lochlan, and, finally, Lochlan and Saxon. The first kiss, a mere peck, seemed insufficient for the girls, prompting Lochlan to plant a longer, more passionate kiss on his older brother.
After four weeks of “will they, won’t they?”, from Saxon undressing (and subsequently masturbating) in front of his brother, to Lochlan’s wandering eyes on Saxon’s naked body, the moment, of course, caused a storm on Gay Twitter.
“The incest is actually happening HAPPENING,” one viewer wrote alongside a very appropriate gif of Beyoncé’s shocked reaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards, while another said: “Not me acting all surprised like i wasn’t aware of red flags leading up to that incest storyline.”
A third tweeted: “In a bar full of gay men cheering for The White Lotus incest kiss.”
Next week’s preview teases even more intimacy on Saxon’s behalf, with a short clip showing his face in a pleasurable state while someone seemingly…. goes below.
It hasn’t been confirmed to be Lochlan, but with the series’ reputation in regards to inappropriate familial relations – season two’s uncle-fuck, for example – and HBO’s incestuous history with Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon, would anyone be surprised?
Check out reactions to The White Lotus’ latest development with the “incest brothers” below.
