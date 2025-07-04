“Hottest thing I’ve seen”: Fans go feral for post-match kiss between rugby teammates

Rugby has gained a handful of new fans thanks to Jack Willis and Blair Kinghorn.

On 28 June, the 2025 Top 14 Grand Final kicked off with two of France’s top professional clubs, Stade Toulousain and Bordeaux Bègles, going head to head.

After giving their all on the pitch and going into overtime, Toulouse came out on top, ending the match 39-36 and earning their 24th Bouclier de Brennus title.

While the epic match was unforgettable, the biggest moment to come from the 2025 Top 14 Grand Final – at least for the gays, girls and theys – was the celebratory locker room moment between Toulouse teammates Jack and Blair.

In a video uploaded to Instagram by Canal+ Sport, the two talented athletes are shown holding the coveted Bouclier de Brennus trophy while wearing nothing but their tight budgie smugglers.

After flashing their dazzling smiles, Blair and Jack – who hail from Scotland and England, respectively – then turned to each other to share a celebratory smooch.

Naturally, the steamy and heartfelt moment was an instant hit with fans, who took to the comment section to upload an array of cheeky messages.

One person joked: “Scotland-England relations are getting better.”

Another fan wrote: “Congrats gents! I love the smile at the end… I can just imagine what is being thought there!”

A third Instagram user added: “Hottest thing I’ve seen in sport lately!! Thank you, and plz don’t let me stand up this very moment.”

While the two handsome players locked lips to celebrate their victory, it was purely platonic, much to our disappointment.

Jack has been in a long-term relationship with Megan Ely, with whom he shares two children.

Blair has also been romantically linked to nutrition and health expert Dina Celina. In 2023, the two lovebirds got engaged after being together for over three years.

In addition to eliciting thirst-fueled responses, Blair and Jack’s heartwarming interaction was celebrated by fans for challenging toxic masculinity and homophobia in contact sports, with one person writing: “Zero fcks given! That’s real men here!!”

Check out Blair and Jack’s full exchange below.