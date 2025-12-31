Doechii and SZA deliver a powerful, introspective anthem with ‘Girl, Get Up’

Our prayers have been answered! Doechii and SZA have dropped a stunning new collaboration.

On 30 December, the two Grammy-winning talents surprised fans with their brand new single ‘girl, get up.’

Set to a sleek, R&B- and hip-hop-infused production, Doechii takes listeners on an introspective journey through her rise in the music industry.

“Sippin’ my kombucha on a rooftop /Smokin’ blue dream on my karma sutra / Life is but a dream for a dark skin b**ch like me/ Life gets dark when you’re dark like me / Times get hard with a heart this big,” she raps.

After SZA’s hypnotic and affirmation-inspired verse, Doechii shifts gears, hitting back at all her naysers who doubted her talent and grind.

“All that industry plant s**t whack / I see it on the blogs, I see you in the chats / You suck every rap n***a d**k from the back / But what’s the agenda when the it girl black? / Y’all can’t fathom that I work this hard / And y’all can’t fathom that I earned this chart / Y’all can’t stand my vibe ’cause I’m anointed / All y’all evil-ass hoes just annoyin,'” the hip hop songstress continues.

In verse three, Doechii muses over being under the entertainment microscope – addressing the assumptions, titles and criticisms thrust upon her over the last year.

“They callin’ me the intellect amongst the pussy rap / I still be poppin’ pussy, them my sisters, so I can’t agree with that / These n****s misogynistic, I’ll address it on the album /For now, let’s sink into the fact that hate don’t make you powerful,” she delivers.

Towards the end of the powerful track, the 27-year-old talent delivers a plea to God to “keep her from the bitterness,” before adding: “Help me reach the masses, all the Black women gon’ feel this s**t.”

In addition to sharing ‘girl, get up’ on all streaming platforms, Doechii surprised fans with an accompanying music video for the track, which, of course, is equally iconic.

Since its release, fans have flocked to social media to share their adoration for the track, with one person on X/Twitter writing: “That second and third verse OMG! She tore.”

Another listener added: “Never knew how badly I needed this collab.”

A third fan added: “10/10 song tbh. Thank you, Doechii, for your endless wisdom and SZA for your endless kindness.”

Doechii’s latest release comes two months after she earned five nominations at the 2026 Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Doechii’s next music era in 2026.

Listen to ‘girl, get up’ here or below.