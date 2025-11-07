2026 Grammys: Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Doechii and Billie Eilish score major nominations

Lady Gaga, Chappell Roan, Doechii, and Bad Bunny are among the LGBTQIA+ artists and allies who have scored major Grammy nominations.

Taking place on 1 February at the Crypto.com Arena in LA, the ceremony will celebrate the creative work of some of the music industry’s biggest artists, albums, producers and songwriters.

Pop icon Lady Gaga earned the second most nominations of the night, with seven nods.

To the surprise of no one, she will once again compete for the coveted Album of the Year, where her MAYHEM record will face opposition from Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Clipse, Pusha T & Malice, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas and Tyler, the Creator.

In addition to landing Record of the Year and Song of the Year noms for ‘Abracadabra,’ Lady Gaga’s Harlequin record is up for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album.

Coming in with five nominations, breakout artist and rapper Doechii – who won Best Rap Album in 2025 – landed five nominations for her hit single ‘Anxiety,’ including Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song and Best Music Video.

Chappell and her showstopping talent have continued to wow the Recording Academy, with her sapphic break-up anthem ‘The Subway’ landing noms for Record of the Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Miley Cyrus’ visual album Something Beautiful earned a nomination for Best Pop Vocal Album.

Beloved LGBTQIA+ ally Bad Bunny is up for six awards, with his critically acclaimed track ‘DtMF’ landing a place in the Song of the Year and Record of the Year categories.

His album DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS has also secured noms for Best Música Urbana Album and Best Album Cover.

Other LGBTQIA+ artists and allys that have landed nominations include: Lola Yong for Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance (‘Messy’); Katseye for Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance (‘Gabriella’), Olivia Dean for Best New Artist; Kaytranada for Best Dance/ Electronic Recording (‘Space Invader’) and Best Remixed Recording (‘Don’t Forget About Us’); Zara Larsson for Best Dance Pop Recording (‘Midnight Sun’).

More incoming: Cardi B for Best Rap Performance (‘Outside’), Hayley Williams for Best Rock Performance (‘Mirtazapine’), Best Rock Song (‘Glum’), Best Alternative Music Performance (‘Parachute’), and Best Alternative Music Album (Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party); Billie Eilish for Record of the Year (‘Wildflower’) and Song of the Year (‘Wildflower’); and Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande for Best Pop Duo/ Group Performance (‘Defying Gravity’).

Check out all the major nominations for the 68th Grammy Awards here.