‘I’m excited’: Taylor Zakhar Perez shares filming update on Red, White & Royal Blue sequel

Taylor Zakhar Perez has shared an exciting update regarding the Red, White & Royal Blue sequel.

Last year, fans were sent into a frenzy when Matthew López and Casey McQuiston – who wrote the original novel – announced that a second film was in the works.

“Yes, there’s gonna be a sequel,” the American playwright exclaimed during a fan screening, with the One Last Stop author adding: “Matthew and I are writing it together. That’s all we can say.”

In October, Amazon MGM officially announced that the highly anticipated follow-up had been formally greenlit and titled Red, White & Royal Wedding.

Now, Zakhar Perez has shared a new update regarding the project, specifically when he’ll be stepping back into the shoes of first son Alex Claremont-Diaz.

While attending Carlos Eric Lopez’s fifth annual Dia De Muertos Gala with Love, Victor star Michael Cimino, The Kissing Booth 2 actor revealed: “We’re about to work on, we’re shooting, the Red, White [& Royal Blue] sequel in the new year, and, you know, just continue to build.”

When asked how excited he was about returning to the Red, White, & Royal Blue universe, Zakhar Perez said he was “looking forward to it.”

“There’s a huge appetite for the sequel – I mean, I read the script and it’s really good,” the handsome actor continued.

Toward the end of his interview, Zakhar Perez remained tight-lipped about plot details, telling the interviewer he couldn’t reveal anything.

“Nothing. Nothing at all. I can not; they will come for me. Amazon will find me,” he concluded.

While the Minx star refrained from sharing any details about the script, screenwriter McQuiston teased some of the themes the sequel will explore in July.

“The sequel is a glimpse into Alex and Henry’s life after the confetti has finished falling from the first movie, and you have to move forward together as two adults in a real, serious adult partnership,” McQuiston explained during an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment.

“With pressures and expectations and dreams that might be coming into conflict with each other, and things that might be pulling them and pushing them in different directions and how they navigate that together. So as vaguely as possible, that’s what I’m allowed to say.”

In addition to Zakhar Perez, Red, White & Royal Wedding will see the return of Nicholas Galitzine as British royal Prince Henry, Uma Thurman as President Ellen Claremont-Diaz and Sarah Shahi as the president’s Deputy Chief of Staff Zarah Bankston.

But I’m a Cheerleader filmmaker Jamie Babbit has also been tapped as the film’s director, taking over the mantel previously held by López, who helmed the first film.

In a statement, Babbit gushed about joining the upcoming LGBTQIA+ project: “After directing But I’m a Cheerleader in my twenties, I’m thrilled to be back in the queer love universe of Red, White & Royal Wedding. We all need this kind of optimism, fantasy and gay joy. I’m thrilled to work with this brilliant team.”

As of this writing, Amazon MGM has not shared a release date for Red, White & Royal Wedding, additional casting information, nor confirmed whether it will be a streaming exclusive or receive a theatrical release.

While we wait with bated breath for the return of Alex and Henry, check out our list of everything we hope to see in the exciting sequel here.