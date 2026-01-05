“I’m happy, so happy”: Canada’s Drag Race star Tara Nova comes out as trans

Tara Nova, Canada’s Drag Race star, has opened up about her gender identity.

On 4 January, the talented queen took to Instagram to celebrate her 25th birthday and publicly come out as trans in a heartwarming and candid post.

“This past year, I’ve been medically transitioning, meaning I’ve been undergoing HRT, and doing it mostly under wraps until I worked up enough courage to let my family know. Now I’m ready for everyone to be on the same page,” she wrote.

Tara went on to share that her pronouns are she/her before gushing about the exciting new chapter of her life.

“I’m happy, so happy, and incredibly emotional. Hormones are no joke, but everything is exactly how it has to be, and I’m excited to live this life and take on my new big old sexy age,” she concluded.

Tara’s post was met with love and support from fans and her Canada’s Drag Race peers, such as Perla, who wrote: “MY CAPRICORN SISTER, BIRTHDAY ANNNNNDDD DOLL ANNOUNCEMENT?! An icon.”

Uma Gahd echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Happy birthday, and happy hatching day! We love you, and we’re so happy for you!

Canada’s Drag Race host Brooke Lynn Hytes commented, “Congratulations, beautiful Tara,” while season two alum Eve 6000 added: “Happy birthday, beautiful. So happy for you.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Nova (@itstaranova)

Tara first made her Drag Race debut in 2024 on the fifth season of the Canadian spin-off.

Unfortunately, her run in the competition came to a close during the second episode, following a fierce lip sync against Tiffany Ann Co.

In October, Tara uploaded a video to Instagram commemorating her Canada’s Drag Race journey and title as the season five’s ‘porkchop queen.’

“Tomorrow will be an entire year since we were announced for Canada’s Drag Race season five, and what a journey it has been. I have changed so much,” she said.

“This is kind of going to be like my message, my little send-off to the next porkchop. Everybody else is doing a sweet little post. Posting their photos, showing how great the year has been. I’m just going to sit down and send you off with a little bit of wisdom.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tara Nova (@itstaranova)

Tara went on to say that it’s “almost a huge shot to the ego’ to be eliminated as soon as you get to the competition, especially when you’re “amping yourself up” to win.

“You kind of have to step back for a moment and just appreciate all of this for what it is. Being ‘pork chop’ gives you a title to go home with. You took something home,” she continued.

“Staying eager and just willing to work under any circumstances is really what’s gotten me through. I just pushed myself to do as much as possible, so I really put myself out there. I’ve made sure that I’ve solidified my brand more. And listen, people may have read me for my look, but now I’m designing and creating for all your faves.”

Towards the end of her video, Tara encouraged the pork chop queen of season six to own their title and celebrate every moment they get on screen.

“Now that I’ve had so much time to sit and reflect on my time on Drag Race, it is so funny because I would change everything about what I did. I have learned so many new things from all of my travels, and I have so many sisters around me now who are so eager and willing to give me different bits of knowledge, so take that and use that,” she added.

We can’t wait to see what’s in store for Tara Nova!