Drag Race All Stars 10 to feature 18 queens and “tournament” twist

RuPaul’s Drag Race has released a trailer for All Stars 10, and as always, it promises to be the twistiest and turniest season in herstory.

In the midst of Season 17’s sickening Lip-Sync LaLaPaRuZa — conquered by Suzie Toot — the franchise dropped a short teaser revealing that All Stars 10 premieres May 9 on Paramount+ and features the biggest line-up in herstory with—wait for it—18 iconic queens.

“The BIGGER, the BETTER,” reads the trailer’s caption, while the video teases the silhouettes of each contestant, with online speculation ranging from Irene Dubois to Mistress Isabelle Brooks and even three Drag Racer Ginger Minj.

The clip also reveals this season’s theme, a “Tournament of All Stars”. No, we don’t have the foggiest, but all will be revealed in due course.

All Stars 10 premieres just three weeks after the season 17 finale, where Jewels Sparkles, Lexi Love, Onya Nurve, and Sam Star will face off — presumably in another lip-sync smackdown — to determine the successor to Nymphia Wind as America’s Next Drag Superstar.

Season nine of All Stars, which marked the spin-off’s smallest cast, memorably saw the return of Angeria Paris VanMichaels, Gottmik, Jorgeous, Nina West, Plastique Tiara, Roxxxy Andrews, Shannel and Vanessa Vanjie.

Unlike past instalments, the contestants competed for a $200,000 contribution to a charity of their choice, with Angeria emerging supreme over Roxxxy and Shannel for the National Black Justice Coalition (NBJC).

While the cast for All Stars 10 is yet to be confirmed, we know of one particular queen who will definitely not be sashaying back into the werkroom: Bob the Drag Queen.

Last week, the season eight champion appeared on the podcast Boyfriend Material, where host Harry Jowsey asked if he’ll ever “go back to RuPaul”.

“I think I’m good. I won already. Also, going to All Stars is, no shade, but that’s for losers. Go back to when you lost and I won,” Bob replied, before acknowledging the franchise’s first-ever All-Winners season in 2022, which he was not invited back for.

After Harry opined that “the ratings would go crazy” if Bob made a comeback, the star responded: “In their defence, I was busy and probably would’ve said no anyway, but it is true that I wasn’t invited.”

Watch the teaser trailer for Drag Race All Stars 10 below.