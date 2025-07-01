I Wish You All The Best: Lionsgate unveils trailer for non-binary coming-of-age film

The first trailer for I Wish You All The Best has finally arrived!

Based on Mason Deaver’s hit young adult LGBTQIA+ novel of the same name, the film follows Ben De Backer (Corey Fogelmanis), a non-binary teenager who gets thrown out of their religious parents’ home after coming out.

The official synopsis adds: “With nowhere else to turn, they move in with their estranged older sister (Alexandra Daddario) and her husband (Cole Sprouse). After enrolling in a new school, they find support from an eccentric art teacher (Lena Dunham) and form an unexpected bond with a kind-hearted student (Miles Gutierrez-Riley).

“With the help of their new relationships, they navigate the awkward hurdles of young adulthood in this sweetly funny journey of self-discovery that celebrates the power of being true to yourself.”

I Wish You All The Best also stars Lexi Underwood as Meleika, Amy Landecker as Brenda De Backer, Judson Mills as Mr De Backer, Lisa Yamada as Sophia, Harrison Cone as Todd, Shay Rudolph as Stephanie and Provvidenza Catalano as Riot.

The upcoming film marks the directorial debut of 13 Reasons Why and Romeo + Juliet star Tommy Dorfman, who also penned the script.

On 30 June, four years after the film was initially greenlit, Lionsgate and ACE Entertainment finally shared the first trailer for I Wish You All The Best, and it was well worth the wait.

In the teaser, we see Ben adjust to their new life living with their sister Hannah and her husband, Thomas.

“How long has it been?” Thomas asks, resulting in Hannah replying: “Since I’ve seen him? It’s been like 10 years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lionsgate (@lionsgate)

As the trailer progresses, we see Ben enrol in their new high school, Northwake and meet their art teacher, who asks them if they have a speciality.

“We have wheel. Have you seen Ghost? It’s that thing that they sit around, Patrick Swayze sits around, and he holds it, he holds her, and he sculpts the clay,” she explains.

After getting an unofficial recap of the classic film Ghost, the clip transitions to Ben finding their community at Northwake and a potential love interest in the form of Nathan.

The trailer also includes a few heartbreaking moments, including Ben’s conservative parents returning and attempting to rip them away from Hannah and her support.

“Being non-binary makes me feel like nothing and everything all at once, and I don’t know what to do with myself,” Ben tearfully explains to their art teacher, resulting in the former stating, “All you have to do is be.”

Fortunately, moviegoers won’t have to wait too long for I Wish You All The Best, with the film set to hit cinemas on 7 November.

Check out the full trailer here or below.