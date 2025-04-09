Bob the Drag Queen rules out Drag Race return: ‘All Stars, no shade, is for losers’

Sad news: it seems Bob the Drag Queen will never return to RuPaul’s Drag Race as a competitor.

In the latest episode of Boyfriend Material, host Harry Jowsey asked the season eight champion if he “would go back to RuPaul”, to which Bob replied, “I think I’m good.”

“I won already. Also, going to All Stars is, no shade, but that’s for losers. Go back to when you lost and I won,” said Bob, before acknowledging the franchise’s first-ever All-Winners season in 2022, which he was not invited back for.

After Harry opined that “the ratings would go crazy” if Bob made a comeback, the star responded: “In their defence, I was busy and probably would’ve said no anyway, but it is true that I wasn’t invited.”

Since winning the eighth season of Drag Race, Bob has become one of the franchise’s most successful queens.

He was one of the main cast members on the Emmy-winning HBO series We’re Here, starred in the third season of The Traitors and continues to receive acclaim for his podcast Sibling Rivalry with fellow Drag Race winner Monét X Change.

More slayage incoming: Bob served as Madonna’s emcee on her Celebration Tour, has starred in various comedy specials and recently released his debut novel, Harriet Tubman: Live in Concert.

His impressive credits on the small-screen also include A Black Lady Sketch Show, Tales of the City, Lucifer, The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula, Legendary, Trixie Motel, The Simpsons, Hell’s Kitchen and Doctor Odyssey.

In Bob’s interview with Harry, he also reflected on this ‘fun, grueling and thrilling’ stint on Madonna’s tour, his impact on The Traitors (despite his surprisingly early exit) and why his polyamorous relationship is “like diagram with ribbon and yarn” and “like investigating a murder”.

You can watch the full interview below: