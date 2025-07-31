“We did a thing”: Gay Olympic skater Paul Poirier gets engaged to longtime boyfriend

Congratulations are in order for Olympic figure skater Paul Poirier, who has announced his engagement to his longtime boyfriend Kevin.

On Tuesday (29 July), the four-time world champion took to Instagram to announce the exciting news, writing, “We did a thing (He said yes).”

The romantic post also included a selfie of the two lovebirds, with Kevin hugging Paul from behind and their beautiful engagement rings on full display.

Kevin also celebrated their engagement via his own Instagram post, writing: “new bling” alongside a dapper selfie.

Since opening up about their engagement, the 33-year-old talent and his newly minted fiancée have been showered with supportive messages from the former’s followers and figure skating peers.

Knock At The Cabin star Benjamin Aldridge commented: “I’m a flower girl.”

His longtime ice skating partner, Piper Gilles, wrote: “So happy for your two!! You’ve deserved all the love.

Former Olympic athlete Adam Rippon echoed similar sentiments, writing, “Congrats, beautiful boys,” alongside an emoji with heart eyes.

While Poirier’s post refrained from sharing details, he revealed to Out Sports on 31 July that the proposal was “very casual” and took place “during their evening routine.”

“It was really nice to share that quiet moment togther, and then to share the news with our families and closest friends. We’re both very excited,” he told the news outlet.

Poirier’s thrilling engagement news comes four years after he publicly came out during an interview with Glory, a Toronto, Canada-based sports and culture magazine.

“[Being a gay athlete] hasn’t been something that I’ve really talked about very much, especially in a public setting. I’ve had this attitude that my private life is my private life, and my life outside of skating is my life outside of skating,” he said.

“This Pride Month is a really good opportunity to share a bit more about my story, how my sexuality has made the person and the athlete that I am today, and also perhaps be a role model for so many young queer athletes who are growing up and not really sure how to navigate that as they go through the world of sport.”

We can’t wait to see Paul and Kevin kick off this incredible new chapter in their lives.