Wayne Brady reveals the “best part” of living in his truth as a pansexual man

TV star Wayne Brady has opened up about his new outlook on life after coming out.

Back in August 2023, the Let’s Make a Deal host revealed that he identified as pansexual – which is defined as being attracted to an individual regardless of their gender.

“In doing my research, both with myself and just with the world, I couldn’t say if I was bisexual, because I had to really see what that was, especially because I really have not gotten a chance to act on anything,” he explained to PEOPLE.

“So I came to pansexual because — and I know that I’m completely messing up the dictionary meaning — but to me, pan means being able to be attracted to anyone who identifies as gay, straight, bi, transsexual or non-binary.

“I took pan to mean that not only can I be attracted to any of these people or types physically, but I could be attracted to the person that is there.”

Since coming out, Brady has been an open book about his sexuality journey and how his life has changed for the better.

While speaking with PRIDE at the 67th Grammy Awards, the American Soul actor gushed about living in his truth, adding that there is no work to being your authentic self.

“There’s some people [who thought there] was going to be a huge change, and I’m dating 16 people, and they’re going to catch me at Revolver on a Wednesday night and popping bottles. No!” he explained

“The truth is me. Now, I’m free to do any of those things if I want to. That’s the best part…. I walk down the street with a little bit of a better swag.”

In addition to his heartwarming life update, Brady shared some sage advice to LGBTQIA+ individuals struggling to coming out amid the current political climate.

“Talk to your Black friends. We’ve had things rolled back all our lives. Find your people. Be with your tribe. Learn to move in this world,” he told the news outlet.

“Don’t place yourself in a situation where you know that these people don’t want you. Be with the people who want you.”

Brady’s interview comes nearly a year after he opened up about how his dating life has changed since revealing his sexuality.

“My DMs are popping, and it’s amazing. I’ve never gotten an eggplant in my inbox. It’s shocking,” he told E! News in March 2024.

“Much respect to women, I’m sorry, I know you [how] you feel when a random guy just goes, ‘Hey, I like you so much, I’ma show you my junk.’ Like, no, bro, that isn’t necessarily the calling card that I want. But I’m flattered, thank you.

“I’ve gotten attention from everybody, and that’s cool because, hey, I love everybody. So that’s cool that everybody can love me. So I’m single now.”