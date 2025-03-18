The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger nearly bares it all for new Skims campaign

Patrick Schwarzenegger has treated fans to more steamy content following the release of The White Lotus episode five.

On 17 March, the young talent teamed up with SKIMS for their latter’s new ‘Wedding Shop’ campaign.

Joined by his fiancé Abby Champion, Schwarzenegger posed for a series of flirtatious and seductive photos that showcase the joys of being newlyweds.

In one snapshot, the Midnight Sun star is wearing a pair of light blue boxers while he smolders into the camera.

Another photo showcases a lingerie clad Champion standing next to a seemingly nude Schwarzenegger holding white bouquet in front of his *ahem* nether regions.

The Gen V actor seemingly strips to the buff in a third snapshot from the campaign, which features him sitting on a plush bed while his fiancé stragegically sits in the middle of his legs.

Naturally, pop culture enthusiasts flocked to social media to share their thoughts on the steamy campaign shoot.

One X/Twitter user wrote: “Don’t be shy; drop the roses Patrick.”

Another fan commented: “Lose the flowers!!!

A third user added: “So glad the roles are finally being reversed. I love to see naked men.”

Schwarzenegger’s SKIMS campaign came a day after he went viral for his performance in the fifth episode of The White Lotus season three.

In the latest release of the satirical HBO drama, the Grown Ups 2 star and Sam Nivola’s characters—brothers Saxon and Lochlan Ratcliff—shared two kisses, the last of which was quite intimate, causing a mixture of shock and delight among viewers.

It was a storyline that Gay Twitter had expected to see after the premiere episode, in which Saxon undressed and masturbated in front of Lochlan, whose eyes were fixated on his older brother’s naked body, subsequently earning them the title of the “incest brothers”.

“The incest is actually happening HAPPENING,” one viewer wrote alongside a very appropriate gif of Beyoncé’s shocked reaction at the 2025 Grammy Awards, while another said: “Not me acting all surprised like I wasn’t aware of red flags leading up to that incest storyline.”

Following the episode’s release, Charlotte Le Bon – the actress who plays Chloe and encouraged the Ratliff brothers to serve incest – spilled behind-the-scenes details on the scene – including Schwarzenegger and Nivola’s reactions.

“Well, obviously they’re not brothers by blood, so that made it easier,” she told Vulture.

“For Sam, he was kind of like, ‘It’s whatever, let’s just do it well one time and it will be over.’ You know? Because if you don’t do it well the first time, then you have to do it over and over again.”

Le Bon added that Schwarzenegger’s reaction in the episode was his “genuine reaction,” adding: “We all thought he was going to throw up. And Sam was like, ‘It’s fine, it’s just a kiss, calm down!'”

Check out the best reactions to Schwarzenegger and Nivola’s kiss here.

The White Lotus airs Sunday on HBO in the US and Monday in the UK on NOW TV.