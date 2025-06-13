The Traitors: Chaotic season 4 cast includes Monét X Change and Colton Underwood

The cast for the new season of The Traitors US is a chaotic mix of LGBTQIA+ stars and deliciously unhinged reality television icons.

On Friday (13 June), host Alan Cumming announced the wild line-up for the fourth season of the US franchise, which differs from its UK counterpart with a cast of legendary contestants from across reality TV series such as Big Brother, Survivor, The Bachelor, Love Island and The Real Housewives.

Like previous entries, which featured superstars such as Bob the Drag Queen, Chrishell Stause, Gabby Windy, Peppermint, Dylan Efron, Chanel Ayan, and Phaedra Parks, there are many names for the girls, gays, and theys to enjoy.

The major LGBTQIA+ players set to appear in season four include: Drag Race All Stars 4 winner Monét X Change, The Bachelor season 23 lead Colton Underwood, Olympic figure skater Johnny Weir, Top Chef host Kristen Kish, and Survivor 44 winner “Yam Yam” Arocho.

LGBTQIA+ adjacent stars (as in, the gays know of or love them etc) include Housewives fan-favourites such as Lisa Rinna, Dorinda Medley, Porsha Williams, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Caroline Stanbury.

As is the case with the previous seasons, The Traitors season four will see the new batch of contestants travel to the Scottish Highlands to compete in a series of “exhilarating missions to build a prize fund worth up to $250,000.”

The synopsis adds: “Hidden amongst the Faithful are the Traitors, whose goal is to eliminate the Faithful and claim the prize for themselves. Under the cover of darkness, the Traitors murder the Faithful one by one in a treacherous spree, while the Faithful try to uncover the Traitors and banish them from the game.

“If the Faithful contestants banish all the Traitors, they will share the prize fund, but if a Traitor (or Traitors) makes it to the end, they will steal all the money. ”

Check out the full line-up below.

Monét X Change – RuPaul’s Drag Race

Kristen Kish – Host, Top Chef

Colton Underwood – The Bachelor 23

Porsha Williams – The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho – Survivor 44

Candiace Dillard Bassett – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Lisa Rinna – The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Johnny Weir – Olympic Figure Skater

Dorinda Medley – The Real Housewives of New York City

Tiffany Mitchell – Big Brother

Ron Funches – Comedian and star of Apple TV+’s Loot and HBO Max’s Harley Quinn

Caroline Stanbury – The Real Housewives of Dubai

Donna Kelce – “Mama” Kelce to NFL stars Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Eric Nam – Singer-Songwriter

Ian Terry – Big Brother

Rob Cesternino – Survivor

Mark Ballas – Dancing with the Stars

Maura Higgins – Love Island UK and Love Island USA Aftersun

Michael Rapaport – Actor

Natalie Anderson – Survivor

Rob Rausch – Love Island USA

Stephen Colletti – Laguna Beach and One Tree Hill star

Tara Lipinski – Olympic Figure Skater

You can watch all three seasons of The Traitors US here.