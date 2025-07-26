Solar Opposites: Season 6 teaser promises ‘more complications’ and ‘more action’

The first teaser for the final season of Solar Opposites has arrived.

Back March, it was announced the beloved queer animated comedy would be “crashing out for one last mission” with its upcoming sixth season.

Created by Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland, who also co-created Rick and Morty, Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens—Korvo, Terry, Jesse, and Yumyulack—who crash-land on Earth after their home planet is destroyed.

They are tasked with protecting The Pupa, a colour-changing infant alien whose eventual mission is to terraform Earth into a replica of their homeworld, Planet Shlorp.

After months of silence, Hulu and Disney+ finally dropped the first action-packed and hilarious teaser for season six, which sees our favourite Shlorpians embarking on various action-packed adventures, facing financial struggles, and discovering that one of them must die.

The official synopsis reads: “Once their alien diamond-making machine gets destroyed, the Solar Opposites must face their greatest challenge yet: living their expensive lives on a budget! When their consumerist habits and expensive hobbies are gone, only their true selves will remain… but will they like who they find? ALSO: the epic story of the people of The Wall has all built to this thrilling and shocking conclusion”

Season six will see the return of Dan Stevens as Korvo (who replaced Roiland in season four following his dismissal due to sexual assault allegations), Thomas Middlemitch as Terry, Sean Giambrone as Yumyulack, Mary Mack as Jesse, and Sagan McMahan as The Pupa.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the return of Solar Opposites, as the new batch of episodes is set to release on 13 October.

Throughout its run, the comedy series has received praise from critics and fans for its larger-than-life and hilarious storylines, charming characters, cast performances and clever writing.

Solar Opposites has also been lauded for its trailblazing LGBTQIA+ representation, with the lead duo, Terry and Korvo, depicted as a couple and, later, as husbands.

While the series isn’t the first animated series to feature queer leads, it has gained significant attention for making their sexuality a central part of the story, while also normalising the queer experience and non-traditional families.

Check out the full teaser below.