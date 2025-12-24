‘She’s alive’: Billy Porter shares emotional health update after sepsis hospitalisation

Billy Porter has shared a candid update about his health.

Back in September, the Our Son star was forced to leave his Cabaret engagement early after getting sepsis.

“Due to a serious case of sepsis, Billy Porter must also withdraw from the production. His doctors are confident he will make a full recovery, but have advised him to maintain a restful schedule,” they show’s producers announced in a statement.

Over the last few months, Porter has kept a relatively low profile, refraining from discussing his alarming medical emergency.

However, that all changed on 22 December, when the 56-year-old talent broke his silence in a lengthy Instagram video.

“I’m here, first and foremost, to say happy holidays. Merry Christmas, Happy Kwanzaa, Happy Hanukkah, and everything in between,” Porter said at the start of his video.

“Some of you may or may not know that I was in the hospital, very ill this fall, with urosepsis. It was not easy. It’s been a very challenging four months, and I want everybody to know that I am on the road to a full recovery.”

The former Gay Times cover star went on to say that he’s not fully recovered yet, but is “on the road to that,” before becoming visibly emotional.

“I wanted to thank everybody for your prayers and your love and for sending me all the vibes. I felt every single one of them. And I know I’m alive today because of my family, extended family, friends, communities, and strangers,” he continued while holding back tears.

“I’m very grateful to all of you. And at some point, I will talk about it more in detail and on my terms, which always means creatively in some way.

“So I’m here being silent, being present, being quiet and listening to the universe, to God, whatever it is you believe in, to show me the right way. So, proof of life bitches! She’s alive!”

Towards the end of his video, Porter discussed his new holiday film, Christmas Karma, a retelling of A Christmas Carol.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Billy Porter (@theebillyporter)

“I play the ghost of Christmas Present. It’s a musical,” he continued. “It’s a very good movie, and I hope you enjoy it. I love you all. Happy New Year, and that’s it.”

Since uploading his heartfelt update, the video’s comment section has been inundated with supportive messages from his industry peers and fans.

Porter’s Pose co-star Michaela Jaé Rodriguez wrote: “Lawd I love you and shall you continue to recover beautifully.”

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer echoed similar sentiments, commenting: “We still have a phone call to catch up on. Praise the good Lord, you’re on the road to restored health because there is no one like you! Merry Christmas!”

We’re sending love and positive energy to Billy Porter as he continues to recover.