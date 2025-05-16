Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2025 (so far)

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of celebrities coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQIA+ community than ever before. While a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity should no longer be breaking news, there’s no denying that LGBTQIA+ representation within the pop culture and entertainment sphere positively impacts those struggling with their own identities – especially queer, trans and non-binary youth.
With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the stars who proudly – and publicly – came out in 2025 (so far).
Bain
Known for: A member of the K-Pop group JUST B
Identifies as: Gay
“I want to share something real with you. I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person.”
Yared Nuguse
Known for: US Olympic athlete
Identifies as: Gay
“Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love. (Don’t act so surprised).”
Lara Raj
Known for: A member of the K-Pop group KATSEYE
Identifies as: Queer
“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody. Honestly, before eight. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”
Shobna Gulati
Known for: Actor and former panellist on Loose Women
Identifies as: Non-binary
“I’ve become more happy describing myself as a person. What do people call it now… non-binary. So, I suppose that’s who I am. I’ve never had a word for it, but I’ve learnt from our younger generation what that might look like in terms of a word, because I know what it feels like in terms of being me.”
Paul Reubens, aka Pee Wee Herman
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Gay
“I was secretive about my sexuality even to my friends [out of] self-hatred or self-preservation. I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”
Villads Raahauge Jensen
Known for: Danish Pro-Handball player
Identifies as: Gay
“I am gay. Three words that in reality should be easy to say, but which for many years I’ve been afraid to open about. I’ve been thinking of posting a post like this for a long time and have been thinking if this was the right way to [come] out. But there is probably no right or wrong way.”
Barry Diller
Known for: Media mogul and husband of fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg
Identifies as: Gay
“While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old.”
Anna Camp
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Queer
“I don’t expect anything [from men], not anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”
Aja
Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race and Legendary
Identifies as: Bisexual
“Had the realisation today that I am definitely bisexual and have been in denial about it. Welp. I guess I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.”
JoJo Siwa
Known for: Dance Moms, So You Think You Can Dance, Celebrity Big Brother UK
Identifies as: Queer
“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”
Tanner Adell
Known for: Country music star and Beyoncé collaborator
Identifies as: Pansexual
“Yes. I’m pansexual. It’s funny when people ask me my sexual orientation, but I feel like you should be able to hear that in my music. There’s more of that coming.”
Jade Carey
Known for: US Olympic gymnast
Identifies as: Queer
On 20 March, the talented Olympic gold medalist hard launched her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Sinacola on Instagram, alongside the caption “happy.”
Andrzej Stękała
Known for: Polish ski jumper
Identifies as: Gay
“What I am about to write is the hardest thing in my life. For years, I lived in hiding, afraid that who I was could destroy everything I worked so hard for. But today, I don’t want to run away any more. I want you to get to know me for real. I am gay. For years, I hid it from the world. From you, from the media, and sometimes even from myself.”
Draven Bennington
Known for: Musician and child of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington
Identifies as: Trans
“For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside. Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing. I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone therapy, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”
Teeny Chirichillo
Known for: Survivor 47
Identifies as: Trans
“I don’t expect everyone to reach the same level of ease with my gender that I’ve arrived at after a lifetime of suppressing and exploring the boyhood in my soul. But I know who I am.”
Jenny Blake Isabella
Known for: Creator of DC Comics’ Black Lightning
Identifies as: Trans
“This is real. I’ll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.”
James Tom
Known for: Actor and comedian
Identifies as: Trans
“I like the person I am, or the person I’m becoming, and I think if I’d done it differently, I would be someone else.”
Alexis Floyd
Known for: Actor
Identifies as: Queer
“I’ve had relationships with people of all sorts of gender identities. So, I myself, I’m still looking for a definition. I love the word queer because it sort of holds it all.”