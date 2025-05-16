GAY TIMES Group

Culture

Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2025 (so far)

  • explainer

“I want you to get to know me for real. I am gay.”

WORDS BY JORDAN ROBLEDO

16th May 2025

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of celebrities coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQIA+ community than ever before. While a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity should no longer be breaking news, there’s no denying that LGBTQIA+ representation within the pop culture and entertainment sphere positively impacts those struggling with their own identities – especially queer, trans and non-binary youth. 

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the stars who proudly – and publicly – came out in 2025 (so far).

Instagram: @6a1n__

Bain

Known for: A member of the K-Pop group JUST B

Identifies as: Gay

“I want to share something real with you. I’m proud to be a part of the LGBTQ+ community — as a gay person.”

Instagram: @yaredthegoose

Yared Nuguse

Known for: US Olympic athlete

Identifies as: Gay

“Introducing my boyfriend, Julian. Can’t believe we’re already one year in my love. (Don’t act so surprised).”

Instagram: @lararajj

Lara Raj

Known for: A member of the K-Pop group KATSEYE

Identifies as: Queer

“I knew I was half a fruitcake when I was like eight. So I really was wanting everybody. Honestly, before eight. Isn’t fruitcake such a good way to explain it without saying it?”

BBC

Shobna Gulati

Known for: Actor and former panellist on Loose Women

Identifies as: Non-binary

“I’ve become more happy describing myself as a person. What do people call it now… non-binary. So, I suppose that’s who I am. I’ve never had a word for it, but I’ve learnt from our younger generation what that might look like in terms of a word, because I know what it feels like in terms of being me.”

Paul Reubens, aka Pee Wee Herman

Known for: Actor

Identifies as: Gay

“I was secretive about my sexuality even to my friends [out of] self-hatred or self-preservation. I was conflicted about sexuality. But fame was way more complicated.”

Instagram: @villads_raahauge

Villads Raahauge Jensen

Known for: Danish Pro-Handball player

Identifies as: Gay

I am gay. Three words that in reality should be easy to say, but which for many years I’ve been afraid to open about. I’ve been thinking of posting a post like this for a long time and have been thinking if this was the right way to [come] out. But there is probably no right or wrong way.”

 

Barry Diller

Known for: Media mogul and husband of fashion icon Diane von Fürstenberg

Identifies as: Gay

“While there have been a good many men in my life, there has only ever been one woman, and she didn’t come into my life until I was 33 years old.”

Anna Camp

Known for: Actor

Identifies as: Queer

“I don’t expect anything [from men], not anymore, because I’m dating a woman, and it’s great.”

Aja

Known for: RuPaul’s Drag Race and Legendary

Identifies as: Bisexual

“Had the realisation today that I am definitely bisexual and have been in denial about it. Welp. I guess I’m coming out. I’m bisexual.”⁠

JoJo Siwa

Known for: Dance Moms, So You Think You Can Dance, Celebrity Big Brother UK

Identifies as: Queer

“I feel, like, so queer, do you know what I mean? I think that’s the thing. I’ve always told myself I’m a lesbian, and I think being here I’ve realised: ‘Oh, I’m not a lesbian, I’m queer.’ And I think that’s really cool.”⁠

Instagram: @tanneradell

Tanner Adell

Known for: Country music star and Beyoncé collaborator

Identifies as: Pansexual

“Yes. I’m pansexual. It’s funny when people ask me my sexual orientation, but I feel like you should be able to hear that in my music. There’s more of that coming.”⁠


Instagram: @jadecarey

Jade Carey

Known for: US Olympic gymnast

Identifies as: Queer

On 20 March, the talented Olympic gold medalist hard launched her relationship with girlfriend Aimee Sinacola on Instagram, alongside the caption “happy.”

Instagram: @andrzejstekala

Andrzej Stękała

Known for: Polish ski jumper

Identifies as: Gay

“What I am about to write is the hardest thing in my life. For years, I lived in hiding, afraid that who I was could destroy everything I worked so hard for. But today, I don’t want to run away any more. I want you to get to know me for real. I am gay. For years, I hid it from the world. From you, from the media, and sometimes even from myself.”

Instagram: @dravenbstudios

Draven Bennington

Known for: Musician and child of the late Linkin Park frontman Chester Bennington

Identifies as: Trans

“For a long time, I tried to be someone, someone I truly wasn’t on the inside. Ignoring it worked for a while, but continuously coming to the crossroads of being happy or being complacent was one I couldn’t keep crossing. I decided to take the path of happiness and being true to myself. I came out as transgender and started hormone therapy, and it has been the best decision I’ve ever made in my life.”

Instagram: @teenychilll

Teeny Chirichillo

Known for: Survivor 47

Identifies as: Trans

“I don’t expect everyone to reach the same level of ease with my gender that I’ve arrived at after a lifetime of suppressing and exploring the boyhood in my soul. But I know who I am.”

Jenny Blake Isabella

Known for: Creator of DC Comics’ Black Lightning

Identifies as: Trans

“This is real. I’ll have more to say soon. In the meantime, I ask you respect my privacy and especially that of my wife and our children. Thank you.”

Instagram: @jamestomxo

James Tom

Known for: Actor and comedian

Identifies as: Trans

“I like the person I am, or the person I’m becoming, and I think if I’d done it differently, I would be someone else.”

ABC

Alexis Floyd

Known for: Actor

Identifies as: Queer

“I’ve had relationships with people of all sorts of gender identities. So, I myself, I’m still looking for a definition. I love the word queer because it sort of holds it all.”

More