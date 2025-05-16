Here are all the celebrities who’ve come out as LGBTQ+ in 2025 (so far)

Over the last few years, there has been an influx of celebrities coming out and flying the rainbow flag as members of the LGBTQIA+ community than ever before. While a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity should no longer be breaking news, there’s no denying that LGBTQIA+ representation within the pop culture and entertainment sphere positively impacts those struggling with their own identities – especially queer, trans and non-binary youth.

With that in mind, we’ve rounded up all the stars who proudly – and publicly – came out in 2025 (so far).