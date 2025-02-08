Heartbreak High: Netflix confirms third and final season has finished filming

Attention Heartbreak High fans! The third season has finally wrapped up production.

Netflix confirmed the exciting news on 6 February with a post on Instagram.

“School’s out, SLTs! Production has officially wrapped for the third and final season of Heartbreak High,” the caption read alongside a video of the cast slamming down a clapperboard.

As of this writing, a release date has yet to be confirmed, but if it follows the same pattern as the first two seasons, which launched in September 2022 and April 2024, fans should be treated to season three by next year.

The recent Heartbreak High news comes months after Netflix announced that the forthcoming season would be its last.

Que Minh Luu, Netflix Director of Content ANZ, said in a statement: “Renewing Heartbreak High for its final season is a major point of pride for us at Netflix.

“It has been a joy to work with the utterly cooked creative minds behind our favourite Aussie YA show and to bring our stories, our culture and our in-jokes to all the fans here at home and throughout the world. See you at muck up day.”

Carly Heaton, Fremantle Head of Scripted, added: “We are beyond excited to all come together again as we love existing in the craziness of Hartley High.

“We aimed to create a show where Aussie young people are seen and heard, and we are completely overwhelmed by the worldwide reaction to the stories of these characters. All of us who work on the series are grateful to have the opportunity to see what kind of mess evolves in season three.”

While additional details regarding season three have been kept under wraps, we know that the new batch of episodes will follow our beloved SLT students as they navigate their final year at Hartley High.

Billed as a soft reboot of the trailblazing 1994 series of the same name, Heartbreak High made its world debut in 2022.

Following its release, the show received rave reviews from fans and critics due to its exploration of sexuality, identity, race, consent and assault.

Heartbreak High stars Ayesha Madon as Amerie Wadia, James Majoos as Darren Rivers, Chloé Hayden as Quinni Gallagher-Jones, Asher Yasbincek as Harper McLean, Thomas Weatherall as Malakai Mitchell and Will McDonald as Ca$h Piggott.

More Australasian star power incoming: Joshua Heuston as Dusty Reid, Gemma Chua-Tran as Sasha So, Bryn Chapman-Parish as Spider White, Sherry-Lee Watson as Missy Beckett, Brodie Townsend as Ant Vaughn, Chika Ikogwe as Jojo Obah, Scott Major as Peter Rivers, Rachel House as Stacy Woods, Sam Rechner as Rowan Callaghan, Kartanya Maynard as Zoe Clarke and Angus Sampson as Timothy Voss.