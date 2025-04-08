Gus Kenworthy sends fans into a frenzy with steamy gym selfie

Gus Kenworthy has defended his title as the ‘King of Thirst Traps‘ with his latest selfie.

On 5 April, the gay Olympic athlete revealed to his 1.2 million Instagram followers that he was participating in Barry’s All Stars Challenge, which kicked off on 4 April.

“I‘m taking the @Barrys All Stars challenge! Are you? It’s their first ever Team Challenge and it’s happening right now. Sign up at Barrys.com, work out with your friends and win fun prizes! #barrysbody,” his caption read.

Of course, the post also included a sweaty and shirtless photo of Kenworthy posing in a Barry’s locker room.

Naturally, the snapshot garnered thirsty reactions from fans, with one person commenting: “I love the way my husband looks in this pic.”

Another fan joked: “What kinda prizes are we talking about.”

Over the last few months, Kenworthy has been treating his social media followers with plenty of steamy content to gush over.

In March, the American Horror Story star celebrated his trip to Telluride Gay Ski Week, with a carousel of Instagram pictures – many of which showed off his recently-announced partner Andrew Rigby, his dog Birdy and his body. In one photo, the 33-year-old flashes his ass-ets next to a sign that reads, “LOOK”.

That’s not all: in an Instagram Reel posted by Telluride Gay Ski Week, Kenworthy can be seen partying with a group of friends, before he turns around and whips out his backside once more. Honestly, the horror!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

That same month, Kenworthy spilt all the juicy details about his adventurous sex life for Grindr’s podcast, ‘Who’s the A**hole?’

Speaking with host Katya, the 33-year-old reflected on having more threesomes than one-on-one intercourse, his appreciation for having sex “in a darkroom or in nature,” tapping into his voyeur side while attending Burning Man and more.

Lastly, in February, Kenworthy nearly bared it all in a post announcing his Gus Kenworthy Coffee Table Book Club collaboration with Allstora.

In an accompanying video, Gus asks his followers whether they are searching for “something big and hard and feels heavy in your hand,” before playfully redirecting to the first book of the month, ANDY WARHOL Polaroids 1958-1987.

Gus reveals that he owns one of the polaroids inside the book, before posing for his own naked, “one-of-a-kind slutty” polaroid, which will be sent to 15 “lucky subscribers”.

It’s safe to say that Kenworthy has been turning up the heat in 2025