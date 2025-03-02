“It’s kind of hot as f**k:” Gus Kenworthy gets candid on orgies, public sex, and threesomes

Gus Kenworthy peeled back the curtain on his steamy and adventurous sex life.

On 27 February, Grindr dropped a new episode of their podcast, ‘Who’s the A**hole?,’ which features host and Drag Race icon Katya interviewing celebrities on “juicy and messy” topics.

For the show’s latest entry, Katya sat down with former Olympics athlete Kenworthy – who opened up about his time filming American Horror Story and the ins and outs of his career as a professional skier.

However, halfway through the interview, things took a juicy and NSFW turn.

During the segment, ‘Asshole or Not?’ Kenworthy shared his opinions on monogamy, revealing that he doesn’t have many gay friends who are exclusively with one person.

“I definitely have friends that are in relationships that are wide open, they can do whatever they want,” he said. “I have friends that are in relationships where sometimes they’ll hook up with someone together on a trip or something; there’s different levels of it.”

After Katya admitted to being too jealous to participate in an open relationship, Kenworthy said that a little bit of “jealousy” is good.

“If you’re not jealous at all, it’s kind of like, I don’t know if you’re really that interested in that person,” he said.

“I’m also not saying that all relationships should be open, but I kind of think that one of the things that’s beautiful about queer relationships is that we are just by nature non-traditional.

“So we don’t actually have to conform to heternormative traditions, and I feel like also we’re sexual beings… the key and the baseline is trust, honesty and communication.”

When asked if he’s ever gone to an orgy, Kenworthy coyly responded with a yes before giving further clarification on his experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

“I mean, I’ve never been to an orgy. Like I’ve heard about ones where you’re like going and check in your clothes, and you’re like full naked,” he said.

“I went to Madrid Pride this last year and like went to an afters that was basically like a sex party in a hotel room, but it was hot because there’s like so many people, and there’s just something like kind of hot about it but it was kind of like, ‘Oh I wouldn’t pick anyone in this room.”

Kenworthy also revealed that he’s been to a few bathhouses, telling Katya that he was “initially not into it” but later had fun.

The conversation then turned to the famous desert festival Burning Man, where the talented skier opened up about the voyeuristic showering camps.

“It’s kind of chic, but the caveats [is] that you do it with everyone watching, and so there are people that like come and pull up chairs, and they’re sitting all around,” he explained.

“I enjoyed doing it. I enjoyed showing off and having people watch, but I also got a shower.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Grindr (@grindr)

Towards the end of his interview, Kenworthy shared his opinions on public sex, revealing that he’s “into it” but only in certain circumstances.

“It depends on like public where people could see it that don’t want to see it, like no, I think that’s kind of just disrespectful… but a dark room at a club, I think it’s kind of hot to fuck in a dark room or in nature,” he explained.

Kenworthy echoed similar sentiments regarding threesomes, adding that he’s partaken in many of them due to him always being in a relationship.

“I would say I’ve had more threesomes than I’ve had sex like one-on-one with people,” he said.

“I’ve been in relationships almost my entire life, and like, during some of those relationships, the beginning, they’ve all been monogamous, but then like, at the end, they’ve been open like I’ve had sex with other people without my partner but most of the time I’ve had sex with other people has been like a threesome or foursome.”

Check out Katya and Kenworthy’s full NSFW sit down here or below.