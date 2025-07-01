Interview With the Vampire: AMC gets our blood-pumping with first season 3 photo

Pack up your coffins and dust off your black eyeliner! The third season of Interview With the Vampire is officially in production.

AMC confirmed the exciting news on Friday (20 June) alongside a photo of a clapperboard, a tambourine, a vintage microphone and a Gibson Les Paul guitar.

“Production has begun,” the network coyly wrote.

As of this writing, viewers can expect the new batch of episodes sometime in 2026. However, an exact release date has not been confirmed.

The third season of Interview With the Vampire is set to adapt Anne Rice’s fan-favourite book, The Vampire Lestat.

For those unfamiliar with the 1985 novel, the story sees Lestat (Sam Reid) take on a new rockstar persona as he creates his own autobiography in response to Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) ‘Interview with the Vampire’ tell-all book.

While we’re still a ways away from the release of Interview With the Vampire season three, some of the show’s team and stars have shared exciting details about what fans can expect.

In a 2024 interview with The Wrap, creator Rolin Jones teased: “We’re going to be very, very coy here. I would say imagine Lestat with an iPad or whatever, going through the last 80 years of music.

“And, ‘Yes, yes, yes. No, no, yes, yes, this, this, this.’ He doesn’t have to be a man of 2026. He’s a man of the last 300 years, he has exquisite taste. And I think he knows how to deliver it.”

Jones also insinuated that season three will also include a double album’s worth of music.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (@annericeamc)

During Deadline’s Contenders Television event in April, producer Mark Johnson gave further insight into the season and how faithful it will be to the source material.

“The second book opens in this very extreme, confronting different way. We’re honouring that. The rock-star vampire is such a bizarre concept, and it’s something that we’re attempting and hopefully do it ok,” Reid told attendees.

In the same interview, Reid opened up about the music aspect of the season, revealing that the show’s longstanding composer, Daniel Hart, was “having the time of his life” writing Lestat’s songs.

“The music has always been done by Daniel Hart, and Daniel Hart is really just bringing some extraordinary work to the new season,” Reid continued.

“This show rests so heavily on his music. It’s so visceral, the way the music can come in and ride a wave for the audience.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire (@annericeamc)

In May 2024, fans were treated to the second entry of the beloved supernatural drama.

Picking up after the events of season one, Louis and his pseudo-daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayes) head to Europe after they seemingly put an end to their maker, Lestat.

While searching for other vampires, the two stumble upon Armand (Assad Zaman) and the mysterious immortal acting troupe, Theatre des Vampires, in Paris, France.

Louis and Claudia’s entry into the coven is fraught with challenges as they grapple with Lestat’s haunting memory and the treacherous power dynamics of the vampire world.

Like its first outing, Interview with the Vampire season two received unanimous acclaim from fans and critics, with many praising the cast’s stellar performances, the show’s captivating writing, and the European backdrop.

The new batch of episodes even racked in a 98% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out a preview of Lestat’s new rockstar era below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>