Gus Kenworthy shows off his ass-ets (again!) at Telluride Gay Ski Week

Gus Kenthirsty – sorry, Kenworthy – has stripped off once more and revealed whether he will add ‘pornstar’ to his list of skills…

The former Olympic skier and actor recently attended Telluride Gay Ski Week, which takes place between 22 February and 1 March for a “celebration of equality, inclusivity and awareness” that showcases the “beauty of our LGBTQ+ community”.

On 10 March, Kenworthy reflected on the week with a carousel of Instagram pictures, many of which showed off his recently-announced partner Andrew Rigby, his dog Birdy and his body. In one photo, the 33-year-old flashes his ass-ets next to a sign that reads, “LOOK”.

That’s not all: in an Instagram Reel posted by Telluride Gay Ski Week, Kenworthy can be seen partying with a group of friends, before he turns around and whips out his backside once more. Honestly, the horror!

Earlier this month, the American Horror Story star peeled back the curtain on his steamy and adventurous sex life for Grindr’s podcast, ‘Who’s the A**hole?’

Speaking with host Katya, Kenworthy revealed that he’s attended bathhouses, finds it “hot to f**k in a darkroom or in nature” and that he’s had “more threesomes than I’ve had sex, like, one-on-one with people”.

Additionally, the Drag Race legend joked that Kenworthy could one day transition to porn, to which he responded: “Honestly that was like a, ‘No, no, no [for me]’ and now I’m like, ‘Maybe.’” It’s worth noting that he said this with a rather cheeky smile…

In February, Kenworthy announced his collaboration with Allstora, titled the Gus Kenworthy Coffee Table Book Club. Each month, he will send subscribers a “beautiful coffee table book that I have hand selected featuring things that I love”.

“And for every new subscriber to the club, a book will be donated to LGBTQIA+ youth in states facing book fans,” he explained, “which feels especially important at this particularly tumultuous moment in our country’s history.”

Join Gus Kenworthy’s Coffee Table Book Club here, and check out the thirsty posts we mentioned below.

