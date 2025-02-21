Gus Kenworthy debuts new man (and gets nude) in spicy new photos

Gus Kenworthy has hard-launched his new boyfriend on Instagram, while also taking his kit off for a good cause.

In a post on 2 February, the Olympic skier and actor announced his collaboration with Allstora, titled the Gus Kenworthy Coffee Table Book Club.

As per his caption, each month Gus will send subscribers “a beautiful coffee table book that I have hand selected featuring things that I love”.

“And for every new subscriber to the club, a book will be donated to LGBTQIA+ youth in states facing book fans,” he continued, “which feels especially important at this particularly tumultuous moment in our country’s history.”

In an accompanying video, Gus asks his followers whether they are searching for “something big and hard and feels heavy in your hand,” before playfully redirecting to the first book of the month, ANDY WARHOL Polaroids 1958-1987.

Gus reveals that he owns one of the polaroids inside the book, before posing for his own naked, “one-of-a-kind slutty” polaroid, which will be sent to 15 “lucky subscribers”.

On 21 February, Gus continued to deliver the thirst with a carousel of photos from a trip to Sydney, Australia, featuring intimate shots with a man identified in his Instagram profile as Andrew Rigby. In one, they share a kiss on the beach while in another, they pose shirtless with matching blonde mullet wigs.

“Awww ain’t you two cute,” one of Gus’ followers commented, with another writing: “What a view yall provided my page with.”

Check out the Instagram posts below, and join Gus Kenworthy’s Coffee Table Book Club here.

