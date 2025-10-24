BOOTS: Jack Cameron Kay discusses his newfound viral fame and potential season 2

Jack Cameron Kay has shared his candid reaction to his viral BOOTS fame.

Over the last two weeks, the handsome talent has made waves on social media for his role in Netflix’s new gay military dramedy.

In BOOTS, Kay plays Jones, a U.S. Marine Corps recruit who forms a close bond with the show’s main character, Cameron Cope (Miles Heizer).

While his appearance is limited to three episodes, the emerging actor’s performance has been a standout amongst the gays, with many flocking to X/Twitter to share their thirsty and relatable reactions.

“He’s giving dl trade definitely,” one user joked.

Another fan wrote, “I’m kind of obsessed with him,” while a third viewer added: “I think he’s the only one who can save me.”

Amid BOOTS’ growing popularity, Kay recently sat down with Out to chat about his newfound viral fame.

After interviewer Bernardo Sim complimented him on his social media skills, Kay replied: “Yeah, the fans have pointed out – which, the fact that I am even referring to people as fans is news to me – but fans have pointed that out. They’ve been calling me a “chronically online king” in my DMs.

“I started to go viral on Twitter immediately. And I was like, “I feel like most people would probably just ignore it.” But I feel like I possess that internet language. I’m very fluent in Twitter.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack cameron kay (@jackcameronkay)

Kay went on to joke that he was a “gay Twitter main character” for one day, adding: “I thought, ‘I’m in a unique position to respond to this in a way that feels really authentic.’ So I’m going to cautiously continue to stoke those fires a little bit.

“That can go one of two ways, and I am grateful that I feel like I’ve been largely spared.”

Elsewhere in his interview, the Michigan native opened up about his journey into acting, revealing that he initially trained to be an opera singer at Juilliard before getting bitten by the acting bug.

“I was actually immediately drawn to the actors. I was like, ‘Gosh, these people are so self-possessed. They’re so at the centre of their being,” he explained.

He also shared insight into his coming-out journey, telling the news outlet that he was out to everyone by the time he left for Juilliard, with his connection to his sexuality growing stronger as he acclimated to New York.

“Sometimes I feel like I grew up in New York, even though obviously I didn’t. But those years, from 18 to 22, are so crucial. Because I was thrust into this new environment around profoundly dynamic young people, it really accelerated my development as a person,” he said.

Towards the end of his sit-down, Kay reflected on his BOOTS character, Jones, and how his coming-out journey helped bring him to life.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jack cameron kay (@jackcameronkay)

“It did feel similar stepping into a role like Jones. It’s like you have this framework of what they would like the character to look and sound like, and you have this person you know as yourself,” he explained.

“You try it on, and then you allow this new person to emerge over time. It’s a combination of the two –– what’s on the page and who you are – and then they merge into something new, which is extremely rewarding.”

As for the future of BOOTS, Kay expressed his hopes for a second season, telling the publication that “there’s such potential for a truly beautiful friendship or relationship” between Jones and Cameron.

“And I want that season two not just for myself, but for everyone who has spent years shooting it, and five years developing it, and writing it. Greg Cope White, who spent his life developing this story,” he added. “I want that for them just as much as they want it for me.”

To read Kay’s full interview, in which he discusses fan edits and his admiration for Looking and Murray Bartlett, click here.

All eight episodes of Netflix’s critically acclaimed new series BOOTS are now available to stream.

Visit here for more BOOTS content.

