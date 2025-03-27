The White Lotus: Here’s why Sam Nivola almost “passed out” while filming viral sex scene

Sam Nivola has shared more behind-the-scenes details about his viral The White Lotus sex scene.

During the sixth episode of the hit HBO satirical drama, viewers found out what exactly went down between Lochlan (Nivola), his older brother Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger) and Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) at the drug-fueled full moon party.

In a flashback, Lochlan can be seen having sex with Chloe, with Saxon lying next to them in a state of euphoria. While it suggested that Saxon was pleasuring himself beside them, it was later revealed that the hand in question belonged to his little brother.

The next morning, Saxon says they both “blacked out,” while Lochlan also claims to have memory loss. As the episode comes to a close, Lochlan experiences flashes of the night before (at a monastery, no less), while Saxon is informed by Chloe that his little brother brought him to… completion.

Understandably, the latest entry shocked viewers, with many sharing their reactions and theories on social media.

While we’ll have to wait till 30 March to see how Lochlan and Saxon navigate their current dilemma, Nivola has treated fans to behind-the-scenes details about the shocking scene.

In a recent interview with Elite Daily, the 21-year-old actor revealed that filming the threesome was a draining experience.

“I didn’t realise how exhausting it is to have fake sex. I was sort of doing a one-armed plank, with my other hand jerking off Patrick,” he revealed.

“It was like doing weight lifting with your right arm while you do a plank, and it lasted for such a long time. It took a couple hours to film, for sure. At one point, I was on the verge of passing out.

“It was my first time ever kissing anyone on camera, let alone doing a sex scene, let alone doing a sex scene with two people, let alone doing a sex scene with someone who is playing your brother.”

Nivola’s Elite Daily interview isn’t the only time he’s opened up about filming the threesome scene.

When speaking with Variety, the young talent described the moment as “nerve-wracking” not only due to it being his first sex scene but also because it was filmed on a boat and he’s prone to seasickness.

Despite the chaotic environment, Nivola revealed to the news outlet that he had a good and trusting dynamic with Bon and Schwarzenegger.

“It was very weird kissing Patrick because he’s a really good friend of mine. And, you know, I’m straight, he’s straight. It’s already weird,” he continued.

“It would have been easier if that was the first time we were meeting. Weirdly, it was easier to do things with Charlotte because there were no stakes. It’s just this person I’ve just met. But Patrick was already like a brother to me. It felt sort of fucked up.”

Nivola argued that Lochlan isn’t sexually attracted to his brother, instead suggesting the incest storyline stems from a “sense of insecurity”: “He really looks up to both of his siblings, not from the point of view of a physical attraction.

“It’s more curiosity, and trying to figure out which kind of person he is going to become. He tries to connect with him in whatever way he can. I think Lochlan is a people pleaser, who will try to get people to like him by any means necessary.”

The penultimate episode of The White Lotus season three premieres on 30 March on HBO and will stream on 1 April in the UK on NOW TV.