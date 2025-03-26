The White Lotus: Arnold Schwarzenegger breaks silence on son Patrick’s incest storyline

Arnold Schwarzenegger has shared his thoughts on The White Lotus’ controversial “incest brothers” storyline, which stars his son Patrick.

The latest episode of HBO’s salacious drama continued to shock, stun and – in some cases – arouse viewers, with Patrick’s fuckboy character Saxon Ratfliff engaging in inappropriate familial relations with his younger brother Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Flashbacks of episode five’s full-moon party revealed that Lochlan, mid-intercourse with Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon), jerked off his drug-induced sibling, with both brothers claiming to have no memory of the incident.

That is, until Chloe reminisces about the evening’s debauchery to a horrified Saxon and visibly stunned Chelsea (Aimee Lou Wood). As for Lochlan, he doesn’t remember the violation until he visits a monastery with their sister Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook).

As expected, the episode sparked a wide range of reactions on social media, from “the White Lotus incest plot has all our attention, like it’s so disgusting but I can’t stop watching,” to “the incest thing is genuinely insane”.

Even Patrick’s father, Terminator icon Arnold Schwarzenegger, has taken to social media to weigh in on the cultural moment.

After Patrick posted a behind-the-scenes photo of him and his on-screen brother in each other’s shorts, presumably after the incestuous act between the Ratliff’s took place, Arnold quote-tweeted with a gif of himself turning around and doubling back in shock. See below.

In a recent interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, Patrick told the host that, while he has watched the third season of The White Lotus with his family, and found it “nerve-wracking” for them to see his nude scenes, he may opt out for the final two.

“I think some upcoming episodes I’m gonna watch without them,” he said. “I’ll definitely take a bathroom break. The next episodes are, yeah, they’re crazy!”

The penultimate episode of The White Lotus airs this Sunday in the US on HBO, and will be available to UK viewers on NOW TV the following morning.