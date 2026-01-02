The Hunting Wives: Brittany Snow and Malin Åkerman’s sapphic drama is finally streaming in the UK

British sapphics, unite: The Hunting Wives has finally arrived in the UK!

The American drama, based on May Cobb’s novel of the same name, stars Brittany Snow as Sophie, a wife and mother who moves to the fictional Texas town of Maple Brook with her husband, Graham (Evan Joigkeit).

Initially unsettled by the town’s rigid, MAGA-esque conservatism and fixation on firearms, Sophie soon finds herself captivated by Margo (Malin Åkerman), the glamorous leader of a group of wives known as the “Hunting Wives.”

What follows is an intoxicating mix of obsession, a teenage girl’s murder, the mystery it ignites and a web of sapphic affairs. Juicy!

The Hunting Wives premiered on Netflix in the U.S. on 21 July.

While labelled a “Netflix original”, the series wasn’t made by Netflix and was therefore unavailable in territories such as the UK, as the streamer only acquired U.S. rights through a one-year licensing deal with Lionsgate Television after the show’s original development at Starz.

Although it took some time, the sapphic drama has finally found a UK home, with all episodes now available to stream on ITVX.

There’s more good news: unlike a swathe of LGBTQIA+ shows in 2025 — including Boots, Olympo and The Ultimatum: Queer Love — The Hunting Wives has been confirmed to return for a second season.

Writer and showrunner Rebecca Cutter told Tudum: “I’m so excited to write these amazing characters again, and I can’t wait to take the audience on another sexy, twisted, batshit crazy ride through Maple Brook.”

As per Netflix, the upcoming season will see the return of Snow, Åkerman and Jonigkeit, alongside Dermot Mulroney as Jed Banks, Jamie Ray Newman as Callie, George Ferrier as Brad, Karen Rodriguez as Deputy Salazar, Hunter Emery as Deputy Flynn and Branton Box as Sheriff Jonny.

New cast members include John Stamos as Chase Brylan, Dale Dickey as Zelda Moffitt, Cam Gigandet as Gentle John Moffitt, Kim Matula as Nadia Kelly and Alex Fitzalan as Lincoln Trout.

The official synopsis reads: “Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises: Are they the hunters or the hunted?” Regardless, they’ll be wearing designer boots and gowns.”

Cutter told Variety that season two will feature “a little bit of a time jump — not a year, but a time,” explaining that by the end of filming, she realised the series is driven by two core forces: the central mystery and the volatile relationship between Margo and Sophie.

“By the end of shooting, I realized that the two engines of the show are the whodunit and the Margo/Sophie relationship, and tracking how those spines intersect with each other,” she said.

Cutter said her primary focus is mapping the emotional and power dynamics between the two women from start to finish. “The first thing I’m thinking about is, where are these two women at the start? Where are they at the end? What are the peaks and valleys of their individual power, of their relationship?” she explained.

“So it’s tracking a course for that, and then figuring out what the crime engine is.”

Watch the season one trailer for The Hunting Wives below.