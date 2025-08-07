Sam Nivola was ‘flooded’ with DMs from ‘thirsty older men’ during his White Lotus run

Sam Nivola has opened up about the thirsty DMs he received during the release of The White Lotus season 3.

Earlier this year, TV enthusiasts immersed themselves in the third season of the hit HBO dark comedy series.

Set in Thailand, the episodes follow a new set of dysfunctional, wealthy, and campy characters who check into the fictional White Lotus resort with their emotional and physical baggage in tow.

Following its premiere, The White Lotus season three received rave reviews from critics and fans, who praised the show for its juicy storylines and outstanding cast performances, including Nivola’s portrayal of Lochlan Ratliff.

Travelling with his wealthy Southern family, Lochlan’s time at the Thailand-based resort was full of complex, shocking and near-death moments.

However, one of his storylines that had social media in shambles was his toxic dynamic with his older brother, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), which took an incestuous turn in episodes five and six.

In a recent interview with Variety, the 21-year-old talent opened up about his breakout role and the massive amount of attention that came with it.

“It’s totally changed my life and the scope of my career,” he revealed to the publication. “When The White Lotus was at its peak, I literally couldn’t walk down the street in Brooklyn – my hometown – without being swarmed.”

Nivola went on to dish about his seven-month filming experience in Thailand, revealing that he somewhat lost himself in his character due to spending most of his time with his on-screen family.

“I’ve always been the actor who’s like, ‘You got too stuck in your character? F**k you. That’s bullshit,” he explained. “Sometimes I actually felt like I wasn’t myself. I finally understood the thing of getting lost in your character.”

In addition to opening up about his behind-the-scenes experience, Nivola got candid about the fan reaction to his character’s controversial storyline involving his brother Saxon.

For those who are not in the know, here’s a brief rundown: episode one saw Saxon walking around nude in front of Lochlan; episode five upped the ante when Chloe (Charlotte Le Bon) pressured them to lock lips; and episode six featured a threesome between all of the above, with Lochlan bringing his inebriated sibling to completion.

Following the lack of interaction between the brothers in episode seven, they finally hashed out the extremely awkward tension between them, with Lochlan revealing that his actions didn’t stem from incestuous attraction but from his tendency to be a people “pleaser.”

When discussing the negative discourse surrounding his character, Nivola told the news outlet: “It was at times painful. It’s hard when people view your character as a monster or pervert, or freak.”

In addition to the intense social media reaction and various news headlines, Variety revealed that The Perfect Couple star had to deal with “thirsty older men” inundating his inbox with DMs.

“It was hard feeling like people had lost sympathy for this guy that I lived inside. I got a little defensive. You have to love your character, otherwise you’re f**ked,” he continued.

“My character jerked off Patrick. I don’t like that. It’s a bad thing he did. But I try not to pass judgment.”

As for his career post The White Lotus season three, Nivola expressed his hopes for tackling other types of characters, adding that he’s feeling “boxed in” at the moment.

“But I’m also finally getting offers to do things where I’m a little more grown up. Hopefully, the next one will be something a little different,” he said.

All three seasons of The White Lotus are available to stream on HBO Max and NOW TV in the UK.