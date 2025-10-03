Netflix cancels The Ultimatum: Queer Love after two seasons

The Ultimatum: Queer Love has been cancelled after two seasons.

According to Variety, Netflix axed the reality dating series after its second season failed to reach the streamer’s global Top 10, unlike its predecessor.

Like its flagship series, The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On, which has been confirmed to return for season four, Queer Love follows five queer couples made up of women and non-binary people, in which one partner issued an ultimatum: get married or break up.

Couples then split up and entered a “trial marriage” with a different cast member for three weeks, before reuniting with their original partner for another three weeks. At the end, each person had to decide whether to get engaged, leave alone, or start a new relationship with someone else from the cast.

Upon its 2023 release, Queer Love was met with widespread acclaim for its sapphic representation and chaotic storylines, as well as for adding much-needed diversity to a television landscape dominated by heterosexual dating shows such as Love Island, Too Hot to Handle and Love Is Blind.

With so few queer dating shows, and an ongoing purge of fan-favourite LGBTQIA+ series – from A League of Their Own to Queen of the Universe and Mid-Century Modern – the cancellation of Queer Love sparked widespread backlash online.

“Netflix canceling Queer Ultimatum is a joke man,” wrote one X/Twitter user. “Sure season 2 wasn’t great but now many pseudo docs can they produce of murdered women yet can’t give a fun queer centered show another season.”

“I’m sorry, we’re in season NINE of Love Is Blind, the show about actual heterosexual psychopaths, but we can’t have more Queer Ultimatum?” said another, with a third writing: “Damn they can really only have one lesbian show running at a time can’t they.”

Read more reactions below.