It’s official! Overcompensating renewed for season 2 at Prime Video

Overcompensating fans rejoice! Benny and the gang are returning for a new semester at Yates University.

Back in May, TV viewers were finally treated to the highly anticipated coming-of-age LGBTQIA+ comedy, created by comedian and actor Benito Skinner.

The half-hour series follows the “wild, chaotic journey of Benny,” a former football player and homecoming king, as he comes to terms with his sexuality.

He becomes “fast friends” with Carmen (Wallay Barram), a “high school outsider on a mission to fit in at all costs”.

Since its release, Overcompensating has garnered universal acclaim for its hilarious writing, multilayered storylines, stellar cast performances and inclusive LGBTQIA+ representation.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the show holds an impressive 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

While the series has become an instant hit, fans have anxiously waited for news regarding a renewal – especially with the alarming trend of streamers cancelling hit shows after one season.

Fortunately, on 10 September, Prime Video announced that the series would, in fact, be returning for a second term ahead of its upcoming season finale.

Taking to Instagram, Skinner expressed his excitement for the series’ return, writing: “WE’RE OFFICIALLY GOING BACK [TO] SCHOOL! Thank you so much for all your insane love for this show. And thank you for being so patient while Daddy’s been cooking season two. One guy at Hudson News told me he’s watched it 7 times… that’s mental illness, my love.”

Global head of television at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, Vernon Sanders, echoed similar sentiments, stating, “We look forward to our global Prime Video customers enjoying more of Benito’s captivating and bold storytelling in the second season of Overcompensating.“

“Working alongside the talented teams from A24 and Strong Baby has been a joy for everyone involved, and we are excited to see what hilarious moments Benito has planned for season two.”

Sam French, head of U.S. television at A24, added: “From the very beginning, Benito brought us a vision that was fearless, hilarious, and deeply personal. It’s been amazing to see audiences around the world connect with his story, and we’re thrilled to continue this journey with him, Scott King, our partners at Prime Video and Strong Baby.”

Shortly after announcing the news, fans flocked to social media to celebrate Overcompensating’s renewal and upcoming season.

One viewer wrote on X/Twitter: “My two favourite complicated problematic best friends are back.

Another Overcompensating fan posted: “The gays won today!”

A third viewer tweeted: “FINALLY OMG BEST NEWS EVER I LOVE GOOD NEWS.”

Overcompensating’s exciting renewal comes a few months after Skinner teased some of the storylines he wants to explore in season two.

“We’re so inspired by this cast and some of the people who came in for one day. We got Connie [Britton] and Kyle [MacLachlan] for, like, for days total, and what they’ve done in this show is remarkable,” he explained.

“Caleb Heron was there for one day. Owen Thiele was there for like three. There’s so much more to say in that experience of someone who’s in the closet versus out, and the friction and finding friendship and that. Also, the siblings! There’s so much to say here, and if you’ve seen the finale, you know that they might have to talk. I think we’re ready to go. I mean, we’ve pitched it. We’re ready.”

The first season of Overcompensating is now available to stream on Prime Video.