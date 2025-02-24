Tamsin Greig and Celia Imrie star in intriguing new drama Backstroke – review

We’re big fans of the Donmar Warehouse – the configuration of this wonderful, intimate theatre in the heart of Covent Garden means that no audience member is ever more than four rows from the stage. It’s a great space to see some fantastic actors up close and this week has been no exception, with Celia Imrie and Tamsin Greig playing mother Beth and daughter Bo in Backstroke, a new drama from Anna Mackmin.

It’s an interesting concept for a show – we encounter the pair in hospital towards the end of Bo’s life, after she has had a stroke. Over the next couple of hours we are afforded snapshots into their lives, whether that’s a visit to a swimming pool, a trip to the seaside, or Bo’s first day of university. We gradually understand the formative experiences that led to the relationship they now have.

It’s a brilliant character study – both are quite interesting and nuanced parts, with Greig’s role being especially challenging, playing a whole range of ages very impressively. This pair are a joy to watch – the play works best when it’s exploring these characters and their relationship.

There are some things that work a bit less well. All the other roles in the play are very much bit parts – everyone seems a bit one dimensional, like they’re only there to further story. This isn’t the fault of the actors, they just haven’t been given anything interesting to do. Additionally, there are some video elements which didn’t quite work for us – for the most part they’re a little jarring, not augmenting the experience in any discernible way.

For the most part, however, Backstroke is a success – it’s an intriguing character study, and both Greig and Imrie play their parts brilliantly. It’s often quite tricky to get hold of tickets at the Donmar – being a small theatre, shows often sell out in advance – but if you’re able to grab a return, it’s worth seeing this pair in such an intimate setting.

GAY TIMES gives Backstroke – 4/5

