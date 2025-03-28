Sabrage is an entertaining night of good, not-so-clean fun at London’s Lafayette – review

We’ll answer your first question right away: ‘sabrage’ is the term for the ceremonial opening of a bottle of champagne using a sabre. And if your next question was going to be ‘do they do this in the show?’ then the answer to that is… well, of course they do. With that out of the way – what is the show Sabrage all about? Well, it’s a semi-immersive experience, which is part cabaret night, part circus show. Expect an evening of singing, comedy, dance and a whole host of acrobatic skills on display.

The performance entails a fair amount of audience participation – at various stages of the night a couple of people were brought up on to the stage to assist with differing routines, and the performers also came out into the audience for a bit of interaction with the crowd.

Don’t assume you’re safe if you’re in the middle of a row or up in the balcony: every member of the eight-strong troupe is energetic and agile, finding their way into all corners of the auditorium. Even if you’re not directly involved, there are multiple interactive elements – the space is periodically filled with bubbles or confetti, and a raunchy pillow fight fills the room with feathers.

The show is a lot of fun and has a good sense of humour. The comedy stylings of our hosts, Remi Martin and Spencer Novich, keep proceedings lighthearted and pacy, and we particularly enjoyed Emma Phillips’ ability to spin a wooden table in the air using her toes: this act felt quite perilous, and the added danger made for an exciting moment. We were also quite taken with Flynn Miller’s gender non-conforming aesthetics. The show does contain some nudity, although it’s far from the most X-rated theatre we’ve seen – it’s all played in quite a silly, comedic way.

Sabrage isn’t just a theatre show, it’s very much an experience, and Lafayette is configured to make it an enjoyable night out – we had some ‘VIP sofa’ seats, which offered a great view and some complimentary champagne, as well as at-seat service. There are also cabaret tables available to book, which offer table service and a whole food and drink menu. We expect it would make a great destination for a group night out – as long as you’re ok with the possibility of being part of the show, then Sabrage offers an entertaining night of good, not-so-clean fun.

GAY TIMES gives Sabrage – 4/5

More information can be found here.