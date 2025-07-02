Drag Race: Bob and Monét reveal their “most difficult” guest on The Pit Stop

Bob the Drag Queen and Monét X Change dish about their most challenging Pit Stop guests.

Since 2016, fans have flocked to YouTube to immerse themselves in the official aftershow of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Covering the US version of Drag Race and its popular All Stars spin-off, the hilarious web series features former competitors, one stepping in as a host and the other as a guest, as they unpack the shenanigans and gag-worthy moments of the latest episode.

Two popular queens who have held the hosting title multiple times are Bob and Monét, with the former leading the 12th season and the All Stars 5 and 7 editions, while the latter hosted seasons 14, 17, and the ongoing All Stars 10.

During a recent episode of their hit podcast Sibling Rivalry, the pair reflected on their time with beloved aftershow, including some of their most challenging guests.

“Daya Betty,” Monét revealed, resulting in a shocked response from Bob.

Monét went on to explain that it wasn’t a matter of clashing personalities, but rather persistent wardrobe issues, that resulted in her choosing Daya.

“We did get along, but this bitch decided, that wig she wore, she decided to dye it… the night before and then she’s on set, wearing a f**king fur coat and it’s hot on set,” the All Stars 4 winner explained.

“So ya’ll, we had to restart the episode about four times, and each time we’re like a good 10 or 15 minutes in because the wig was dripping down her face. That’s why if you look at the side of her face, there’s red. So that’s why I when I make that joke about her wig bleeding down the side of her head, it was like the fourth time we had to restart the episode.”

When Monét asked the same question, Bob swiftly named Vanessa Vanjie Mateo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sibling Rivalry Podcast (@sibling.rivalry.podcast)

“I think that comes across in the episode. You hid your Daya Betty, how difficult it was, I could not possibly hide how… I think at one point I said to her, ‘If you don’t answer this question, I’m going to kill myself,'” Bob explained.

“I was like, I’m going crazy. I’m losing my mind. You have to answer at least one of these questions. She was driving me absolutely insane.”

In addition to sharing their most challenging Pit Stop guests, Bob and Monét also revealed the easiest queen they worked with on the show.

“There were a lot of those,” Monét exclaimed. “BenDeLaCreme was that. Plastique was so fun. Plastique was wild. Plastique said, ‘Ya’ll said I don’t have personality on All Stars, here she is.’ It was so fun”

After labelling Monét as an “easy answer” to the question, Bob went on to pick Thorgy Thor as one of her favourite guests.

“Thorgy and I always cut up and have fun. Oh, and Willow Pill was so funny. Really really funny,” she added.

Toward the end of their conversation, Bob revealed that she would be open to returning to The Pit Stop if they were open to having her.

Check out the pair’s full exchange here or below.