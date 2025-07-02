Oliver Zeffman is reclaiming music’s queer history with Classical Pride

Within just three years, Classical Pride has expanded from a single concert into a trailblazing annual celebration. Founded by conductor Oliver Zeffman, the event has become the only large-scale Pride event in classical music – an art-form whose history is interwoven with the lives and legacies of countless LGBTQIA+ composers, from Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky (Swan Lake and The Nutcracker) to Benjamin Britten (Peter Grimes and Death in Venice).

This year, Classical Pride expands once again with five concerts across London, as well as its first international date at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. “Audiences like it, venues like it, sponsors like it,” Zeffman tells Gay Times. “I guess it seemed successful enough that people want to be a part of it. The point is, there really isn’t anything else like this happening in classical music.”

For Zeffman, Classical Pride is about opening up the concert hall to a broader audience, whether seasoned listeners or newcomers who may assume queer music begins and ends with pop icons. “You might think gay music is Charli XCX or Elton John or Madonna or Cher,” he reflects. “Which it is — but it’s also always been composed way before any of those people were alive. It’s just as important a part of queer culture.”

Here, Oliver Zeffman reflects on the rapid growth of Classical Pride, the enduring relevance of composers like Tchaikovsky, and why the classical world must do more to reach audiences beyond its traditional base. He also offers a preview of what’s in store this year, from iconic ballet suites to world premieres and a dash of drag at the Hollywood Bowl.

Oliver, Classical Pride has come such a long way since its inaugural show in 2023. And that was just one performance, right?

Yeah. In the first year, we had one concert at the Barbican with the CBSO City Symphony Orchestra, which seemed to be a big success. Last year, it expanded to a five-day series in London. We had another big show at the Barbican with the London Symphony Orchestra, who, along with the CBSO, are probably the best orchestra in the UK and among the best in the world. We also had a big classical drag show at Outernet, a choral concert, a young artist program and something else — I can’t quite remember. This year, we’re expanding further across London with five shows at different venues, including Wigmore Hall, Wilton’s Music Hall, King’s Place and two shows at the Barbican. Before the concert on July 4th, there’s a Young Artist Showcase concert, and then our first international date at the Hollywood Bowl in LA. Yeah, it’s bigger!

That expansion in just two years is so, so impressive.

Audiences like it, venues like it, sponsors like it. I guess it seemed successful enough that people want to be a part of it. People want to be part of something that is successful and that reflects well on everybody. The point is, there really isn’t anything else like this happening in classical music. That’s why we set it up in the first place. There are loads of gay people in classical music and the arts generally, and lots of the most important composers, past and present, are or were LGBTQ+. It’s a very long list. I don’t know how much you know about classical music, but Tchaikovsky, Britten, Barber, Schubert, probably Ethel Smyth – and lots of people play their music all the time. But for whatever reason, nobody had really done a Pride concert, which seemed very long overdue, especially since 2022 was 50 years of Pride in the UK.

I mean, let’s see what happens in the US, but broadly speaking, most big companies, businesses and brands want to show their support for Pride. They change their logos, all those kinds of things. So, it seemed kind of mad that classical music never really bothered to do anything “Pride-y”. The one we did in 2023 was the first one. There were a few in America, but apart from America, that was the very first — and also in a much more high-profile way. And really, it’s still the only Pride event in classical music that’s going on.

Was there a moment in the first or second year where you realised how much of a need there was for Classical Pride, and just how much it mattered to people?

When we were putting it together, we thought it didn’t matter that much. But actually, in the first year — which was just the one show — seeing the Barbican full and people really enjoying it and feeling that it meant something to them was powerful. I guess the point of it, from an audience perspective, is twofold. It’s partly about saying to an audience who maybe aren’t necessarily into pop music or partying, but who are into classical music and haven’t had a chance to celebrate that, ‘This is something for you.’

And also for a new audience, saying that you might think gay music is Charli XCX or Elton John or Madonna or Cher, or whatever — which it is — but actually, it’s also always been composed way before any of those people were even alive. It’s just as important a part of queer culture and culture generally. The music we have today wouldn’t exist without all these things in classical music that are a really key part of the canon.

In the past you’ve spoken about how classical music is somewhat reluctant to collaborate with other cultures. Can you expand on that for me?

Classical music is not necessarily reluctant, it’s just that it’s not very good as an industry at audience development or marketing. There are lots of great musicians, lots of great music. But anything that is even a tiny bit outside of putting on concerts… The thing about Classical Pride is, frankly, the concerts are a very normal, standard experience you would have. It’s not like Madonna and an orchestra, which is great, but that’s something else. In the Barbican concert, it’s not like there are drag queens marching up and down the aisles or whatever… I can’t think of a silly example!

The program is classical music played by an orchestra in a concert hall, or sung by a choir, a concert or whatever. The atmosphere is perhaps a little different because it’s a slightly different audience, but that is the product. It’s about how you bring in a different audience by, I guess, marketing. I think Tchaikovsky is for everybody, but in this case, it’s actually saying that he was gay. He was an amazing composer, one of the best composers ever. You’ve probably heard some of his music, like 1812 Overture and Swan Lake, but there’s so much more music.