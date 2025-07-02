Grindr introduces essential security update for UK-based users

Grindr has implemented a brand new age verification feature to tackle underage use of its app.

On June 25, the company announced that UK-based users will be required to participate in its new “age assurance” initiative starting this month (July).

The decision stemmed from the UK government’s Online Safety Act, which was passed in 2023.

Under the legislation, social media companies and search engines are required to better regulate online safety for both adult and child users by “implementing new systems and processes to reduce risks that their services are used for illegal activity and take down illegal content when it does appear.”

The government website adds: “The strongest protections in the Act have been designed for children. Platforms will be required to prevent children from accessing harmful and age-inappropriate content and provide parents and children with clear and accessible ways to report problems online when they do arise.”

In light of the Online Safety Act, Grindr now requires UK users to confirm if they are 18 or older by uploading a “quick video selfie” or a video selfie paired with a photo ID.

For new users, the one-time action will be prompted during the registration process. Established users will be asked to complete the task upon opening the app.

UK individuals will be blocked from accessing the app until they complete the process, which uses biometric verification technology from FaceTec.

Lastly, Grindr has confirmed that user privacy will also be a priority, revealing that all documents and videos will “only be used for age assurance, are securely encrypted during the process, and are permanently deleted once age assurance is complete.”

The only information that will be retained is the age verification method a user selects and whether they passed or failed.

For those looking to upload a photo ID and video selfie, some of the accepted documents include: provisional driver’s license, driver’s license, international driver’s license, passport, British Army ID card, PASS Proof of age card and residence permit.

Lastly, only UK users will be asked to take part in the new “age assurance” feature. However, if a visitor from another country opens the app in the UK, they will be asked to undergo the process.

Check out Grindr’s blog for more information on the “age assurance” app update.