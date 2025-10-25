Ragdoll tells a compelling #MeToo tale based on real events – review

Katherine Moar’s new play, Ragdoll, is inspired by the trial of American heiress Patty Hearst. We weren’t familiar with her story, so, for context: she was kidnapped by far-left guerrilla group the Symbionese Liberation Army in 1974, who raped her while she was held captive. She was coerced into committing crimes on their behalf, and was arrested after CCTV footage emerged of her involvement in a bank robbery. Initially she was deemed guilty and went to prison, though her sentence was commuted by President Carter and then a pardon was subsequently granted by President Clinton.

In Ragdoll, we meet the fictionalised Holly: it’s the 1970s and she’s in the cell of a Californian prison, awaiting trial for her role in a series of armed robberies that have captivated the nation; we also meet her hotshot lawyer, Robert, employed by Holly’s wealthy father. We then meet Holly and Robert about 40 years later: Robert is now a celebrity lawyer but is facing a very different trial, in the court of public opinion. The #MeToo movement is starting to gain momentum, and a string of allegations have begun to emerge against him; he reaches out to Holly to ask whether she’ll speak out on his behalf.

It makes for a hugely compelling new drama: this 70-minute (no interval) play absolutely flew by and had us gripped from start to finish. There’s an exploration of power and privilege, as well as gender roles – in particular those in the 1970s. There’s some smart, snappy dialogue here, and the exchanges are dripping with tension. The acting is strong throughout: playing the older pair are Abigail Cruttenden and Nathaniel Parker; the younger duo are played by Katie Matsell and Ben Lamb. There are some nice touches in Josh Seymour’s production, particularly when the younger and old generations start interacting.

We enjoyed our evening with Ragdoll – it shone a light on a story we didn’t know much about, and it also raised some timely questions. It doesn’t pretend to have all the answers, but it’s a smart play that certainly got us thinking. If you’ve never been to the Jermyn Street Theatre – a charming 70-seat studio theatre right by Piccadilly Circus – this would be a good reason to do so.

GAY TIMES gives Ragdoll – 4/5

More information can be found here.