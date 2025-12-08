Paddington: The Musical is the best new show in town this festive season – review

More than five years in the making, Paddington: The Musical has finally opened, just in time for Christmas – and we’re pleased to report that it has absolutely been worth the wait.

Written by Jessica Swale, with songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher and directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, My Son’s a Queer), it tells a story that we’re sure many will be familiar with. Paddington – a bear from deepest, darkest Peru, with a penchant for marmalade sandwiches – is found by the Brown family at Paddington railway station in London; he has nowhere to go, so the family take him in. Cue two hours of delightfully daft capers, as the adorable little bear adjusts to his new London life.

Honestly it’s one of the most charming shows we’ve ever seen – anyone who grew up with these stories is bound to fall in love with this new musical. Nostalgia is of course part of the appeal here, but we should stress that the show doesn’t rely on it: this production is full of great jokes, there are some surprisingly moving moments and the music is excellent. Even if you’re unfamiliar with Paddington, we’re sure you’ll have a magical evening too.

Paddington (played on-stage by Arti Shah, and voiced off-stage by James Hameed) is of course the star of the show – endlessly cute and wonderfully expressive – but it’s an ensemble piece and many of the cast are afforded opportunities to showcase their considerable talents. Bonnie Langford as lodger Mrs Bird has numerous scene stealing moments, and we were also very taken with Amy Ellen Richardson as Mrs Brown – we really invested in her story and she has a beautiful, show-stopping song in ‘One Page at a Time’.

Speaking of the songs – they’re genuinely excellent. Tom Fletcher has done a fantastic job here – McFly fans will spot some of his signature hooks, but these numbers are very much not standard pop song fare. They pay homage to a range of musical theatre greats, and there are so many highlights. We can’t imagine there’s anyone out there who wouldn’t be taken in by the call-and-response moment in upbeat number ‘Marmalade’, or moved by the lovely ‘The Explorer and the Bear’.

We could go on and on gushing about how incredible Paddington: The Musical is, but all you really need to know is that it’s the best new show in town right now. If you’re looking for a hearty dose of festive cheer – who doesn’t need that right now? – then the place you need to be this winter is The Savoy Theatre.

GAY TIMES gives Paddington: The Musical – 5/5

