Keanan makes electrifying return with new single ANXIOUS

Keanan has ushered in his long-awaited new music era with a multi-layered and bold banger.

On his new track, ‘ANXIOUS,’ the rising rap superstar gets candid about his experience with burnout and navigating a stressful time in his life that forced him to pause his career as a rapper and social media figure.

The song’s heavy and relatable topics are also elevated by Keanan’s captivating flow and intricate production filled with moody synths, garage drums, and melodic pop vocals.

In a statement to GAY TIMES, Keanan opened up about his return to music and the creative process behind ‘ANXIOUS,’ revealing that he created the demo two years prior.

“Sharing this moment with GAY TIMES feels super full-circle. You’ve been such an integral part of my career, showing love & support from day one – so to be here again for my return back to music means the absolute world because it’s been a hot minute,” he gushed.

“It was just the hook & a few bars – I could never quite finish it as I didn’t quite understand what I was feeling, I just felt a shift. And then, I took a step back from everything & forgot about it.

“But coming back from my break, I revisited the demo & the words just flowed from me – like I could finally articulate what I was feeling, it was really special. So I had to come back with this track first – and I mean ‘first’ … plenty more to come!”

Hailing from Cheltenham, the charismatic ‘country boy’ has taken the music sphere by storm, becoming one of the first acts to feature in Coca-Cola’s LGBTQIA+ ‘Breakthrough’ campaign.

In addition to his steady rise within the music sphere, Keanan has carved a successful space on social media, earning millions of views on TikTok for his musical talent.

“ANXIOUS’ is out now – listen to the single here or below.