Hilary Duff delivers pure pop bliss with new single ‘Roommates’

Hilary Duff has continued her streak of pop perfection with her new single ‘Roommates’.

The second release from her upcoming sixth album, luck… or something, the mid-tempo synthpop track finds the pop icon reflecting on a romance’s fiery beginnings before it settled into the awkward territory of “practically roommates”.

“I’m touching myself by the front door, but you don’t even look my way no more,” Duff croons on ‘Roommates’, which she co-wrote with her husband Matthew Koma and Brian Phillips.

“’Roommates’ is a song about when life is life-ing, babe,” Duff said in a statement. “It’s that ache for a wilder, freer time – before the days were swallowed by carpools, budget talks, grocery runs and letting old or new insecurities slip in. It’s the restless hum of wanting to find your way back – to your rhythm, to your person, to yourself.”

The pop anthem is brought to life in a music video directed by Matty Peacock, following Duff as she serenades her unresponsive love interest, until a sudden downpour drenches them both in their apartment. By the end, Duff appears to embrace the inevitable, stepping out into a vast field as she accepts that it’s time for them to go their separate ways.

‘Roommates’ precede Duff’s Small Rooms, Big Nervous Tour, which kicks off 19 January at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire, with stops at Toronto’s HISTORY (24 January), New York’s Brooklyn Paramount (27 January), and Los Angeles’ iconic Wiltern (29 January).

She will also perform sold-out concert residencies at the Voltaire at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, set for 13–15 February and 22–24 May.

Meanwhile, luck… or something will be released on 20 February via Atlantic Records. Duff previously explained that the title reflects her attempt to answer “how I still have my head on straight after growing up in this industry.”

“It’s luck, but there’s also a lot of weight in the ‘…or something,’” she said. “Many of the things I’ve been through along the way are held there, and I feel like ultimately that’s what’s shaped me.”

Duff kicked off her new musical era, her first since 2015’s Breathe In. Breathe Out., with the release of ‘Mature’, which garnered critical acclaim and marked the biggest streaming debut of her career on Spotify. Revisit the music video below.