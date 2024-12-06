‘Wicked helped me understand my queerness in unexpected ways’

For as long as I can remember, my life has included Wicked. Not just because I’ve seen the West End musical four times, but because it has anchored me through life’s tribulations, the Emerald City always glowing somewhere in my peripheral vision.

I knew Wicked’s film adaptation would be a direct extension of this, but what I didn’t know was that watching it would help me understand my queerness in brand new ways.

The film is inherently queer, from the incredible cast (Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Bronwyn James, to name a few), to the loud, wonderful strangeness it celebrates, and the rainbow of themes it covers.

Elphaba, the green-skinned Wicked Witch, has an all-too-common queer experience – shunned and bullied for her differences, before being labelled as disgusting and ultimately cast out of society.

As Erivo puts it: “[Elphaha] is on the outside, she is a misfit, she’s different, and there’s something about that that connects to us who are queer.”

At the beginning of the story, she longs to be “degreenified” during the hope-filled song ‘The Wizard and I’, but by the end of the two-and-a-half hours, in a powerfully moving statement, she declares that this is no longer her heart’s desire.

Elphaba, played so tenderly by Erivo, is who I had expected to relate to most when I arrived to see Wicked on screen. I was prepared for the emotion she would evoke in me, and evoke it she did.

But, unexpectedly, it was Ariana Grande’s Glinda who I really saw myself in.

Glinda the Good Witch is loved across the land for her hyper-femme looks and for following the societal rules of Oz so effortlessly. Wherever she goes, she belongs.

Growing up closeted, I watched the Elphabas of my school, my small town, of the world. Those who were openly or obviously queer, who dressed or walked or loved differently. I was aware and almost attuned to the suffering that accompanied their openness, knowing that if anyone found out about what made me different, that suffering would be mine too. I feared I would become the subject of the strange looks, the whispers, and eventually, the witch hunt.