The Devil Wears Prada 2 adds Conrad Ricamora, Lucy Liu and more

Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt will be joined by an iconic lineup of stars in The Devil Wears Prada 2.

According to Variety, new cast members include Simone Ashley (Bridgerton), Lucy Liu (Charlie’s Angels), Pauline Chalamet (The Sex Lives of College Girls), B.J. Novak (The Office), Justin Theroux (Beetlejuice Beetlejuice), Conrad Ricamora (Fire Island), Caleb Hearon (I Used to Be Funny) and Helen J. Shen (Maybe Happy Ending).

Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman will respectively reprise their roles as Nigel Kipling, Lily and Irv Ravitz, while Kenneth Branagh has joined the cast as Miranda’s third husband.

And – of course – Streep, Hathaway and Blunt are back as the iconic trio: Miranda Priestly, Andy Sachs and Emily Charlton.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 will reportedly follow Miranda as she navigates her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing,” where she goes head-to-head with Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

Set for release on 1 May 2026, the sequel was confirmed by 20th Century Fox to have entered production on 30 June. Once again, it will be directed by David Frankel.

Based on Lauren Weisberger’s best-selling novel of the same name, the OG film was universally acclaimed and grossed over $326 million at the box office. Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

In the 20 years since its release, The Devil Wears Prada has become a classic – particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community. Elton John recently adapted the film into a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.

While we patiently wait for more news on the sequel, revisit the OG film’s most iconic scene here or below.