Mother Mary: Anne Hathaway is playing a “Lady Gaga-Taylor Swift hybrid” in A24 film

New details for Anne Hathaway’s upcoming pop music drama have arrived, and we’re very intrigued.

Back in 2023, it was announced that The Princess Diaries star signed on to star in A24’s Mother Mary, alongside I May Destroy You creator Michaela Coel.

Written and directed by David Lowery (The Green Knight), the film follows the titular character (Hathaway) and her relationship with an “iconic fashion designer (Coel).”

Mother Mary also stars Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer as Hilda, the assistant to Coel’s character, Grammy-nominated recording artist FKA Twigs and Kaia Gerber.

Lastly, the movie will feature original songs from acclaimed producer Jack Antonoff and pop icon Charli XCX.

Over the last few years, A24 has refrained from sharing additional details about Mother Mary’s plot.

Fortunately, Hathaway’s new Vogue profile has peeled back the curtain on the highly anticipated project, revealing that her character is a “sort of Gaga-Taylor Swift hybrid” pop artist who runs away from her tour to reconnect with an old friend and collaborator (Coel).

Elsewhere in the piece, the Interstellar star described filming Mother Mary as a “transformational experience.”

“What struck me right away, reading the script, is that you can’t ‘perform’ Mother Mary. If I got the part, I would have to become material David could craft,” she told the publication.

Due to the various demanding elements of the part, including honing her singing chops and performing intricate choreography in heels, Hathaway had to “submit to being a beginner.”

“The humility of that – showing up every day knowing you’re going to suck. And it has to be okay. You’re not ‘bad.’ You’re just a beginner. Getting to that mindset – I had to shed some things that were hard to shed. It was welcome. But it was hard, the way transformational experiences can be hard,” she continued.

Towards the end of the interview, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on starting production of Mother Mary without any of the songs being finished.

“It was so confusing. I had to learn… because if I’d had the music a year before we ever turned a camera on, I would have tattooed every not of it on my soul, and there would have been a whole process, very specific. And that was not available to me. In the end, I am very grateful I could not take control,” she explained.

In a statement to the publication, Charli XCX provided further insight into the creative process behind the music, revealing that she and Antonoff drew inspiration from Hathaway’s gritty barn dance scene in the film.

“Anne’s movement was super graphic, very thrashing and jerky and bold in this super magical and scary way. It felt volatile and gripping, so Jack and I went away and thought about that,” the ‘Everything is romantic’ singer revealed.

As of this writing, a release date for Mother Mary has not been announced. Click here to read Hathaway’s full Vogue feature.